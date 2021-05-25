This Tidy 1977 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans Wants to Play, Packs Powertrain Upgrades

3 Vintage Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Rides to The Aftermarket Kingdom on MV Agusta Wheels

Treat yourself to a piece of Moto Guzzi history that looks as if it just rolled off the production line. 24 photos



Well, we’ve got some great news to share with our readers. The mechanical stallion we’re featuring here is a 1977 model from the Italian manufacturer’s range, and this bad boy is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. At the time of this article, you’d need about 5,000 bucks to get your hands on this machine, and you may submit your bid until Saturday, May 29.



However, the Le Mans you’re seeing here isn’t exactly stock. This two-wheeled



In standard form, the bike’s longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin powerplant is good for up to 80 hp at approximately 7,600 spins. When the tachometer displays 6,000 rpm, a generous torque output of 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) will be channeled to a five-speed transmission. The air-cooled engine’s force is fed to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive, leading to a top speed of 126 mph (203 kph).



Moto Guzzi's '77 MY Le Mans weighs in at 435 pounds (198 kg) before receiving any fluids, while its wheelbase measures 57.9 inches (1,470 mm).

