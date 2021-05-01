autoevolution
Vintage Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Rides to The Aftermarket Kingdom on MV Agusta Wheels

1 May 2021, 23:00 UTC ·
If you’ve got a soft spot for custom Guzzis, this creature will definitely quench your thirst.
Stasis Motorcycles’ Cliff Fisher is a passionate enthusiast who goes about his daily business in Austin, Texas. He documents his two-wheeled undertakings on Instagram, where you’ll run into a 1979 Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 that’s been subjected to a healthy dose of custom wizardry. For a clear demonstration of Fisher’s abilities, let’s see what he’s managed to accomplish on this sensational build.

The donor is brought to life by a longitudinally mounted 949cc V-twin mill, with a respectable compression ratio of 9.2:1. At around 6,250 revs, Mandello del Lario’s fiend will deliver up to 55 ponies, along with a peak torque output figure of 49 pound-feet (67 Nm) at 3,000 spins. Ultimately, this force is handed over to a shaft final drive via a five-speed transmission.

To kick things off, the project’s mastermind went about transplanting V1000’s powerplant to a modern Guzzi’s spine frame, which uses the engine as a stressed member. With the V-twin in place, Fisher wasted no time outsourcing an MV Agusta’s hoops to replace the stock footwear, while a local fabricator was tasked with crafting a fresh subframe module.

You will find a Ducati Pantah’s revised tail section sitting atop the custom subframe, as well as a Magni fairing adorning the front end. In between the aforementioned garments, we spot a repurposed fuel chamber that hails from a Moto Guzzi Sport 1100. Cliff enlisted the help of Revival Cycles to have his machine rewired using new electrics, a lithium-ion battery and a state-of-the-art Motogadget m-Unit.

Within the front fairing, the bike comes equipped with an aftermarket LED headlight that boasts a diameter of seven inches (178 mm). It is flanked by a billet aluminum bezel, which fills the gap between the headlight’s edge and the eight-inch fairing opening. At the rear, the Guzzi flaunts a Land Rover Defender’s LED taillight item that’s been fitted inside an alloy housing. Finally, G5’s factory speedometer was retained, but it is now coupled with a Le Mans III’s tachometer.
