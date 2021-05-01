Vintage Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Rides to The Aftermarket Kingdom on MV Agusta Wheels

2 This Reworked Ducati 1000SS Looks the Part Wearing a Classy Aftermarket Outfit

The donor is brought to life by a longitudinally mounted 949cc V-twin mill, with a respectable compression ratio of 9.2:1. At around 6,250 revs, Mandello del Lario’s fiend will deliver up to 55 ponies, along with a peak torque output figure of 49 pound-feet (67 Nm) at 3,000 spins. Ultimately, this force is handed over to a shaft final drive via a five-speed transmission.



To kick things off, the project’s mastermind went about transplanting



You will find a Ducati Pantah’s revised tail section sitting atop the custom subframe, as well as a Magni fairing adorning the front end. In between the aforementioned garments, we spot a repurposed fuel chamber that hails from a



