Restored 1970 Honda CB750 Looks Absolutely Spotless, Is Offered at No Reserve

We heard you like classic CB750s, so we bet you’re going to love this. 26 photos



Not only does this timeless beauty look as fresh as it did when it rolled out of the factory, it also carries a plethora of restored hardware that’ll ensure optimal performance. After rebuilding its wheels, the current owner enveloped their rims in modern tires to bring about ample grip on the tarmac. For a significant improvement in the handling department, this bad boy received a pair of top-grade shock absorbers at the rear, while its forks have been thoroughly refurbished.



The engine was also subjected to a comprehensive overhaul, which consisted of boring the cylinders, fitting new pistons and rebuilding the Keihin carburetors. Furthermore, the powerplant exhales with ease thanks to an aftermarket four-into-four exhaust system that manages to look absolutely flawless. As soon as the whole thing was neatly repainted, the original saddle was replaced with a youthful alternative to remove any other signs of aging.



When new,



The immaculate ‘70 MY samurai we’re featuring here is being auctioned at no reserve until Friday, May 28. At the time of this article, the highest bid on this restored CB750 is $20,000. Although it can’t exactly be described as cheap, we’d say the Bring A Trailer is a place where petrolheads’ dreams come true and well-kept rides find a loving home. The online bidding platform hosts countless auctions for two- or four-wheeled machines of all shapes and sizes, from vintage cars and budget-friendly bikes to custom masterpieces and restored classics. Take, for example, this reconditioned 1970 variant of Honda ’s almighty CB750 range.Not only does this timeless beauty look as fresh as it did when it rolled out of the factory, it also carries a plethora of restored hardware that’ll ensure optimal performance. After rebuilding its wheels, the current owner enveloped their rims in modern tires to bring about ample grip on the tarmac. For a significant improvement in the handling department, this bad boy received a pair of top-grade shock absorbers at the rear, while its forks have been thoroughly refurbished.The engine was also subjected to a comprehensive overhaul, which consisted of boring the cylinders, fitting new pistons and rebuilding the Keihin carburetors. Furthermore, the powerplant exhales with ease thanks to an aftermarket four-into-four exhaust system that manages to look absolutely flawless. As soon as the whole thing was neatly repainted, the original saddle was replaced with a youthful alternative to remove any other signs of aging.When new, CB750 ’s air-cooled 736cc inline-four was good for up to 67 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at optimal rpm. The mill is coupled with a five-speed transmission that channels its force to the rear 18-inch hoop via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this state of affairs enables Honda’s superstar to run the quarter mile in 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph), while top speed is generously rated at 123 mph (198 kph).The immaculate ‘70 MY samurai we’re featuring here is being auctioned at no reserve until Friday, May 28. At the time of this article, the highest bid on this restored CB750 is $20,000. Although it can’t exactly be described as cheap, we’d say the bike you’re seeing in these photos is totally worth every last penny.