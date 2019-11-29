This Star Wars Landspeeder Metal Replica Actually Drives, Built on a Golf Cart

With the upcoming release of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we are now here to talk about bringing Luke-tech into real life. No, this isn't some teleportation shenanigan gone wrong (wait, that's Star Trek). Instead, we're looking at a replica of the Landspeeder the hero used to defy gravity, one that can be driven on the ground we normal humans use for walking.
The build has already been completed and, according to its maker (more on this below), this is the first metallic machine of the kind, with the previous ones using fiberglass bodies.
Of course, those body panels need a sturdy structure, which brings us to the starting point of the contraption, namely a golf cart. Stripped of its body, the little thing also had to part ways with its motor, being gifted with a much more muscular one (think 13 kW or 17.7 hp).
By the way, all the bits and pieces used for this build were sourced from eBay. And that motor obviously required a controller, linked to the go pedal, while it drains its juice from a pack of batteries normally used for RC toys.
Plywood was used to separate the cabin of the machine from the exterior, while the overly curvy body panels of the machine are sustained by metal frames.
Now, the maker of this more than just a toy is Collin Furze. We're talking about a Brit who treats any sort of mechanical challenge as if it's a LEGO playing session. In fact, you'll notice this in the clip below, which takes you through the build process, that took a little over a month.
Furze, who is a YouTube sensation, is not at his first Star Wars creation, having previously fabricated a 5.5 m-tall AT-AT, along with a full-size TIE Silencer.
Then again, you can expect something like this from the building aficionado, at least if you've been following him - I've been bringing his machines to you since 2014 and here's an example involving a Far Cry 4-inspired Tuk Tuk with extra firepower (you know, more horses and some functional AK-47s). Oh, and did I mention he's friends with The Stig?
