autoevolution

This Star Wars Landspeeder Metal Replica Actually Drives, Built on a Golf Cart

29 Nov 2019, 12:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With the upcoming release of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we are now here to talk about bringing Luke-tech into real life. No, this isn't some teleportation shenanigan gone wrong (wait, that's Star Trek). Instead, we're looking at a replica of the Landspeeder the hero used to defy gravity, one that can be driven on the ground we normal humans use for walking.
17 photos
Metal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that DrivesMetal Star Wars Landspeeder Replica that Drives
The build has already been completed and, according to its maker (more on this below), this is the first metallic machine of the kind, with the previous ones using fiberglass bodies.

Of course, those body panels need a sturdy structure, which brings us to the starting point of the contraption, namely a golf cart. Stripped of its body, the little thing also had to part ways with its motor, being gifted with a much more muscular one (think 13 kW or 17.7 hp).

By the way, all the bits and pieces used for this build were sourced from eBay. And that motor obviously required a controller, linked to the go pedal, while it drains its juice from a pack of batteries normally used for RC toys.

Plywood was used to separate the cabin of the machine from the exterior, while the overly curvy body panels of the machine are sustained by metal frames.

Now, the maker of this more than just a toy is Collin Furze. We're talking about a Brit who treats any sort of mechanical challenge as if it's a LEGO playing session. In fact, you'll notice this in the clip below, which takes you through the build process, that took a little over a month.

Furze, who is a YouTube sensation, is not at his first Star Wars creation, having previously fabricated a 5.5 m-tall AT-AT, along with a full-size TIE Silencer.

Then again, you can expect something like this from the building aficionado, at least if you've been following him - I've been bringing his machines to you since 2014 and here's an example involving a Far Cry 4-inspired Tuk Tuk with extra firepower (you know, more horses and some functional AK-47s). Oh, and did I mention he's friends with The Stig?

Star Wars DIY luke skywalker Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker colin furze movies
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road War Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of BritainWar Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of Britain
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
Latest car models:
KIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactKarma GTSKarma GTS LuxuryRENAULT EspaceRENAULT Espace Large MPVAUDI RS Q8AUDI RS Q8 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day