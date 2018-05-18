Monsters, Inc. Themed Motorcycle Helmet Keeps an Eye Out for Danger

The great thing about designing motorcycle helmets is that with enough imagination and some cash companies can create pretty much whatever designs they like.

Until this month, there were only two products available in the Pixar range, namely the Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm helmets. As of this week, a third such product joined the range.



The character of inspiration for the new helmet is Monster, Inc.’s Mike Wazowski. That’s right, the monster shaped like an eye, Scaring Assistant to James P. Sullivan.



The design will be available on the company’s premium sport helmet, the RPHA 11. This one is made of PIM+ materials that give it an ultra-lightweight shell and increased shock-resistance. The helmet comes with an extra smoke shield, Pinlock insert, chin curtain and breath box.



“Mike Wazowski, the one-eyed monster, and scare-team expert, from Disney•Pixar’s Monster’s Inc., is an unexpected character choice for a motorcycle helmet graphic,” said HJC in a



“However, this wild and bright, one-eyed graphic stands out like no other on the track or the street.”



To advertise the new helmet, HJC will use a couple of upcoming motorsport events. FIM Moto2 & Moto3 riders will wear the RPHA 11 with the Mike Wazowski decals at the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France on May 20.



On June 23, the Americans will get a chance to see it live as well, at Laguna Seca. The helmet will be worn by 2017 MotoAmerica Champion, Toni Elias.



As for the other two collections of helmets, the Marvel-sanctioned one comes with decals showing the heads of Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and even Deadpool. For Star Wars fans, the helmets come as Kyloe Ren, Boba Fett, and even a Stormtrooper.