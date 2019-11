SUV

First of all, the Lambo Rambo is twice as rare as the Miura (only 328 units were ever brought to life) and, as many of you already know, packs a mighty V12. So while the Urus covers the market share-related aspect of Sant'Agata Bolognese'sbusiness, a new-age LM002 would be more about the car collectors.Secondly, we are obviously looking at a rendering that uses the Tesla Cybertruck as a starting point. However, it's not a surprise that this thing ended up looking a bit like a Raging Bull.For one thing, the digital artist behind it (more on this below) mentions he used Bertone styling influences. We're talking about the Italian design house that saw its general manager, designer Marcello Gandini, coming up with the iconic Miura and Countach, among others.Then we have the Baja Truck approach, which involves elements such as the pair of spare wheels that can be found in the bed of the workhorse.is the name of the pixel wielder behind this amazing work. And here's the artist explaining the appearance of the toy: "Don't get me wrong, I love what Elon is doing in this industry. I just wanted to add my own flavour to it. I added fenders that add a bit of curvature to the truck, but still tried to maintain the futuristic element to it. Bertone inspired, still the same size/scale as the original, just on the lowest height setting,"We're talking about a gear head who designed the Polestar 1 Need For Speed: Heat cover car that became an actual build and was presented earlier this month at SEMA. He also delivered the renderings previewing the styling of the also-SEMA-displayed Lamborghini Huracan manual gearbox swap. So it looks like the story has come full circle...