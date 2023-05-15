This Smart and Self-Sufficient Tiny Boasts Remarkable Flexibility

It's hard to imagine that a wooden home with the appearance of a rustic cabin can also be a "tiny temple of modern technology," yet this is the best way to describe Neo. Not just sustainable and eco-friendly, this tiny home designed in the Czech Republic features top-notch technology, also taking mobility to the next level.
People's attraction to the idea of mobile living isn't new. Still, the contemporary perspective on alternative housing is defined by a mix of self-sufficiency and modern connectivity. The ones who opt for homes on wheels today still get to enjoy all the perks of living off-grid without being isolated and compromising on comfort. The aptly-named Neo tiny house takes efficiency to the next level and redefines flexibility in terms of mobility.
At first glance, Neo looks like a typical tiny house. It uses natural materials such as wood and sheep's wool, with an oversized door that opens it up to the surroundings and anti-reflection windows with UV protection. The interior also reveals a classic configuration with an open-space main floor and one loft bedroom accessed via a staircase.
At a closer look, you'd be surprised to discover Neo's smart features. Technology helps control energy consumption levels, and wireless detectors (easily managed via a mobile app) ensure maximum safety. Thanks to this system, the rustic-looking Neo can automatically turn off certain appliances to prevent overconsumption and potential damage to the electrical system. The ultra-smart version even comes with a fancy security system with cameras and sensors – a real twist for rustic-looking, tiny wooden homes.
Smart lighting and energy monitoring are coupled with an excellent internet connection. Again, Neo is prepared to face the harshest conditions – simply mount the router on its roof, and you'll be able to enjoy great Wi-Fi even in remote locations.
Last but not least, even if you go off-grid, you'd still be able to use all your favorite gadgets. Neo is all about practical solutions, including replacing inconvenient cables with strategically-placed USB charging points. You can charge anything from toothbrushes to computers and still travel lightly.
Neo isn't just tech-savvy but also remarkably versatile. You don't hear very often about a smart, sustainable dwelling that can function perfectly on wheels, on land, or on water. Neo truly breaks the norm with an unconventional approach to mobility. Based on an aluminum framework and sitting on a detachable custom-built steel trailer, this tiny house was designed to be strong enough for the road and the water.
The most intriguing part is that Neo can become a houseboat. The team at Rolling Homes designed it specifically with high flexibility in mind. If a future owner wants to live off-grid on the water, the Czech builder can adapt Neo for life on a river or lake. In other words, this tiny home feels just as comfortable on the road, on land, or on water.
No matter the choice, Neo is always ready to switch to off-grid living. Again, the Rolling Homes team is there to help with an off-grid package that includes things like photo-voltaic panels, batteries, generators, and water tanks.
The only potential downside is that Neo's smart design leaves little room for structural changes. This is not a basic model that can be further modified by future owners but a cleverly-designed house that's supposed to be compatible with large-scale production. However, customers have free reign regarding the interior style. They can personalize their future home with their preferred color palette, appliances, and certain materials.
Sadly, Neo can only serve as an inspiration for tiny living enthusiasts in the US. Rolling Homes is based in Prague, the Czech Republic, and only delivers in Europe. In terms of costs, Neo's price tag is the equivalent of approximately $67,000 (CZK 1.45 million) as a starting point.
Neo is also smart about lighting. It's primarily designed for living in off-grid locations, which is why most of its LED lights are meant to work with solar panels or a generator (thanks to the low voltage). Still, it adapts just as easily to on-grid scenarios, with several 240 V lights.
First of all, it's entirely street-legal in terms of length, width, and weight requirements. It can easily be towed behind a personal vehicle (the trailer has a 3.5-ton capacity and a maximum speed of 130 kph/80.7 mph). If customers prefer it that way, Neo's builder can also help with transportation. This tiny can even be lifted onto a truck or a boat. If it finds a permanent destination, it can easily drop the trailer.
Size-wise, the Neo tiny boasts a four-meter (13 feet) height and a 6.5-meter (21.3 feet) length. The open-plan layout includes a cozy living area, a modern kitchen, and a fully-equipped bathroom. The loft bedroom with two windows for cross-ventilation is spacious enough for two. Small details, such as the illuminated staircase or the foldable dining table between the kitchen and the living area, make a big difference in comfort and style.
