This Skoda Octavia Is More Powerful Than a Ferrari 458, Holds a Bonneville Record

Not many enthusiasts know this, but back in 2011, on August 19, Skoda set a new land speed record at Bonneville, in Utah, USA, with a heavily modded Octavia RS (vRS in the UK).
The car in question aimed to hit 200 mph (322 kph) to celebrate 10 years of the go-fast logo (vRS), and managed a 227.080 mph (365.45 kph), thus becoming the fastest 2.0-liter turbocharged production car. The record, registered by Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), still stands to this day.
Originally built for Skoda UK’s press fleet, the Corrida Red Octavia vRS in question was requisitioned for the Bonneville project. Its 2.0-liter TSI gasoline unit was heavily tuned for the record attempt, yet only a certain number of modifications were permitted under the SCTA regulations.
Key upgrades included a 10-liter radiator, altered injection system, and longer-geared transmission sourced from the Octavia GreenLine. As for the total output, this stood at 600 brake horsepower, which is actually more than what you’d get in a Ferrari 458 Italia.
Skoda says that the brake discs and calipers were scrapped, and a parachute was installed to make sure that the car stops safely on the salt surface. This can be deployed via a lever mounted in the cabin, and has several advantages over a traditional braking system, as it reduces the excess drag, unsprung weight, and friction.
Reminding about the record-breaking run, journalist Richard Meaden, who put it through its paces at Bonneville, said: “Driving the salt flats was a dream come true. It always felt like a privilege to be allowed to charge flat-out down the salt. Knowing how much passion and hard work went into getting the Octavia to Speed Week made that privilege all the greater. I’m incredibly proud of what we all achieved and will never forget how it felt to break a record or to be part of such an exceptional group of people.”
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the land speed record, Skoda UK has completed the restoration of the 2011 Octavia vRS, returning it to the same specification. The vehicle turned racer was demonstrated at the Millbrook Proving Ground by members of the media, together with some other hot Skodas from the brand’s past and present, and this is where some of the images shared in the gallery above were taken. As for the video, it highlights the record-breaking run from 10 years ago.
