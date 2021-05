These Five Performance Wagons Are Not Available in the U.S., but They Should Be

SUV

As insane as it may sound to some, there are people out there (myself included) who prefer a powerful wagon instead of a sports car or anon steroids.There’s something about this type of car that fuels the passion of many enthusiasts. While some sporty SUVs can also deliver the combination of power and practicality that these vehicles offer, they’re taller, heavier, and arguably less exciting. On the other hand, sports cars are appreciated by everyone, but they can’t bring the same level of practicality. So, none of these vehicles can thick all the boxes in the same way that performance wagons can.Sure, U.S. buyers who love these cars can buy an Audi RS6, Mercedes-AMG E63 S , or Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, but that’s about it. Let’s take a look at five other audacious models and imagine how cool it would be to drive them around on American roads.While the B5 sedan is available, the beefy Touring version never made it across the Atlantic. That’s a shame because we’re talking about the fastest production wagon currently on sale.Based on the G30 BMW 5 series, this bespoke monster is powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 unit that makes 613 hp (457) and a whopping 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. That is enough for a 3.3-second dash to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill and a supercar-worthy top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).BMW fans have made a petition to bring the upcoming G80 M3 Touring to America, and it’s gaining steam, so while we’re at it, can we please make one for this outrageous Alpina as well?When it comes to performance wagons, Audi never disappoints. It all started back in the early nineties when Ingolstadt joined forces with Porsche to create a rabid version of the Audi 80. The result was the RS2 , a car that quickly became legendary and paved the way for the RS4 lineup.The current B9-based model marks the fourth generation, and although it doesn’t come with a naturally aspirated V8 like its predecessor, the 2.9 twin-turbo TFSI V6 ensures the same level of performance. Linked to an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic, it makes 444 hp (331 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. That means that the muscle wagon can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds.But this car is much more than power. It looks amazing, comes with all the premium features you would expect from Audi, and handles like a dream.The RS6 is awesome, and we thank the German manufacturer for bringing it to the U.S., but we would’ve been even more thankful if they also brought its smaller, lighter, and cheaper sibling.The shooting brake body style has been the go-to design for carmakers in recent years, making wagons look a lot more stylish than they once did. It is the case with the more practical version of the Mercedes-Benz CLA and its high-performance sibling, the CLA 45 S.It looks smooth as silk, it’s elegant, yet also has an aggressive touch that lets you know this is no ordinary wagon. It has-exclusive bumpers, a contrasting black rear diffuser, and a pair of large dual exhaust pipes that stick out of it.Under the hood, it hides the most powerful four-cylinder currently being produced, a turbocharged 2.0-liter M139 AMG unit that spits out 416 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. That enables a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of only 4 seconds.Standard goodies include a lightning-quick dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox, the grippy 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, and an adjustable suspension system that lets drivers switch between a comfortable and a stiffer, sportier setup. Moreover, it comes with a drift mode, just like its bigger brother, the E63 S.Back home in Germany, the exquisite Arteon is available in two body styles and a wide range of equipment levels, including a performance-oriented version. Sadly, only the standard liftback made the cut for the U.S. lineup.Introduced last year, the shooting brake variant is arguably sexier, especially in R guise. Like the American Arteon, it’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it packs more punch, producing 315 hp (235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Unfortunately, we don’t have any official data about how quick it is but expect a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of around 5 seconds.The most powerful wagon in Volkswagen history also comes standard with the latest version of the 4Motion AWD system that includes a newly developed rear axle and torque vectoring capabilities.This one is a bit of an oddity since the Czech company, which is part of the VW Group, has never sold a model officially in the United States. Known as the RS Combi to mainland Europe customers and vRS Estate to those in the UK, this Mk8 Golf-based performance wagon retails for around $45,000, making it the cheapest entry on our list by a wide margin.Think of it as a Golf GTI with a longer body and 21 cubic feet (600 liters) of cargo space; or as a bigger, more powerful, and far less boring-looking version of the Jetta.It’s available with the same turbocharged 2.0 L TSI unit as the above-mentioned hot hatch, which means it can deliver 241 hp (180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under 7 seconds, so it’s not particularly quick, but it’s very cheap for a performance-oriented model. It also looks fantastic and delivers a driving experience guaranteed to put a big smile on your face. For these reasons, it’s an excellent daily driver for any wagon enthusiasts.The reality is that there aren’t many U.S.-based wagon enthusiasts for this segment to thrive, so that’s why these cars haven’t made it to North America. Still, one should never lose hope, and maybe in the not-so-distant future, one or more of these practical thrill machines will finally arrive stateside.