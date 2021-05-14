These Five Performance Wagons Are Not Available in the U.S., but They Should Be

With the rise in popularity of SUVs, wagons have become an endangered species in the U.S., where they used to be enjoyed by many. However, elsewhere in the world, particularly in Europe, they still thrive and even come in performance-oriented versions that we can’t help but want.
As insane as it may sound to some, there are people out there (myself included) who prefer a powerful wagon instead of a sports car or an SUV on steroids.
There’s something about this type of car that fuels the passion of many enthusiasts. While some sporty SUVs can also deliver the combination of power and practicality that these vehicles offer, they’re taller, heavier, and arguably less exciting. On the other hand, sports cars are appreciated by everyone, but they can’t bring the same level of practicality. So, none of these vehicles can thick all the boxes in the same way that performance wagons can.
Sure, U.S. buyers who love these cars can buy an Audi RS6, Mercedes-AMG E63 S, or Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, but that’s about it. Let’s take a look at five other audacious models and imagine how cool it would be to drive them around on American roads. BMW Alpina B5 Touring
Based on the G30 BMW 5 series, this bespoke monster is powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 unit that makes 613 hp (457 kW) and a whopping 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. That is enough for a 3.3-second dash to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill and a supercar-worthy top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
BMW fans have made a petition to bring the upcoming G80 M3 Touring to America, and it’s gaining steam, so while we’re at it, can we please make one for this outrageous Alpina as well? Audi RS4 Avant
the RS2, a car that quickly became legendary and paved the way for the RS4 lineup.
The current B9-based model marks the fourth generation, and although it doesn’t come with a naturally aspirated V8 like its predecessor, the 2.9 twin-turbo TFSI V6 ensures the same level of performance. Linked to an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic, it makes 444 hp (331 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. That means that the muscle wagon can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds.
But this car is much more than power. It looks amazing, comes with all the premium features you would expect from Audi, and handles like a dream.
The RS6 is awesome, and we thank the German manufacturer for bringing it to the U.S., but we would’ve been even more thankful if they also brought its smaller, lighter, and cheaper sibling.
Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S 4Matic+ Shooting Brake
It looks smooth as silk, it’s elegant, yet also has an aggressive touch that lets you know this is no ordinary wagon. It has AMG-exclusive bumpers, a contrasting black rear diffuser, and a pair of large dual exhaust pipes that stick out of it.
Under the hood, it hides the most powerful four-cylinder currently being produced, a turbocharged 2.0-liter M139 AMG unit that spits out 416 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. That enables a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of only 4 seconds.
Standard goodies include a lightning-quick dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox, the grippy 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, and an adjustable suspension system that lets drivers switch between a comfortable and a stiffer, sportier setup. Moreover, it comes with a drift mode, just like its bigger brother, the E63 S. Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake
Introduced last year, the shooting brake variant is arguably sexier, especially in R guise. Like the American Arteon, it’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it packs more punch, producing 315 hp (235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Unfortunately, we don’t have any official data about how quick it is but expect a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of around 5 seconds.
The most powerful wagon in Volkswagen history also comes standard with the latest version of the 4Motion AWD system that includes a newly developed rear axle and torque vectoring capabilities. Skoda Octavia Combi RS (Estate vRS)
Think of it as a Golf GTI with a longer body and 21 cubic feet (600 liters) of cargo space; or as a bigger, more powerful, and far less boring-looking version of the Jetta.
It’s available with the same turbocharged 2.0 L TSI unit as the above-mentioned hot hatch, which means it can deliver 241 hp (180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under 7 seconds, so it’s not particularly quick, but it’s very cheap for a performance-oriented model. It also looks fantastic and delivers a driving experience guaranteed to put a big smile on your face. For these reasons, it’s an excellent daily driver for any wagon enthusiasts.
The reality is that there aren’t many U.S.-based wagon enthusiasts for this segment to thrive, so that’s why these cars haven’t made it to North America. Still, one should never lose hope, and maybe in the not-so-distant future, one or more of these practical thrill machines will finally arrive stateside.
There’s something about this type of car that fuels the passion of many enthusiasts. While some sporty SUVs can also deliver the combination of power and practicality that these vehicles offer, they’re taller, heavier, and arguably less exciting. On the other hand, sports cars are appreciated by everyone, but they can’t bring the same level of practicality. So, none of these vehicles can thick all the boxes in the same way that performance wagons can.
Sure, U.S. buyers who love these cars can buy an Audi RS6, Mercedes-AMG E63 S, or Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, but that’s about it. Let’s take a look at five other audacious models and imagine how cool it would be to drive them around on American roads. BMW Alpina B5 Touring
Based on the G30 BMW 5 series, this bespoke monster is powered by a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 unit that makes 613 hp (457 kW) and a whopping 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. That is enough for a 3.3-second dash to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill and a supercar-worthy top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
BMW fans have made a petition to bring the upcoming G80 M3 Touring to America, and it’s gaining steam, so while we’re at it, can we please make one for this outrageous Alpina as well? Audi RS4 Avant
the RS2, a car that quickly became legendary and paved the way for the RS4 lineup.
The current B9-based model marks the fourth generation, and although it doesn’t come with a naturally aspirated V8 like its predecessor, the 2.9 twin-turbo TFSI V6 ensures the same level of performance. Linked to an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic, it makes 444 hp (331 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. That means that the muscle wagon can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds.
But this car is much more than power. It looks amazing, comes with all the premium features you would expect from Audi, and handles like a dream.
The RS6 is awesome, and we thank the German manufacturer for bringing it to the U.S., but we would’ve been even more thankful if they also brought its smaller, lighter, and cheaper sibling.
Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S 4Matic+ Shooting Brake
It looks smooth as silk, it’s elegant, yet also has an aggressive touch that lets you know this is no ordinary wagon. It has AMG-exclusive bumpers, a contrasting black rear diffuser, and a pair of large dual exhaust pipes that stick out of it.
Under the hood, it hides the most powerful four-cylinder currently being produced, a turbocharged 2.0-liter M139 AMG unit that spits out 416 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. That enables a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of only 4 seconds.
Standard goodies include a lightning-quick dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox, the grippy 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, and an adjustable suspension system that lets drivers switch between a comfortable and a stiffer, sportier setup. Moreover, it comes with a drift mode, just like its bigger brother, the E63 S. Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake
Introduced last year, the shooting brake variant is arguably sexier, especially in R guise. Like the American Arteon, it’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it packs more punch, producing 315 hp (235 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Unfortunately, we don’t have any official data about how quick it is but expect a 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of around 5 seconds.
The most powerful wagon in Volkswagen history also comes standard with the latest version of the 4Motion AWD system that includes a newly developed rear axle and torque vectoring capabilities. Skoda Octavia Combi RS (Estate vRS)
Think of it as a Golf GTI with a longer body and 21 cubic feet (600 liters) of cargo space; or as a bigger, more powerful, and far less boring-looking version of the Jetta.
It’s available with the same turbocharged 2.0 L TSI unit as the above-mentioned hot hatch, which means it can deliver 241 hp (180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under 7 seconds, so it’s not particularly quick, but it’s very cheap for a performance-oriented model. It also looks fantastic and delivers a driving experience guaranteed to put a big smile on your face. For these reasons, it’s an excellent daily driver for any wagon enthusiasts.
The reality is that there aren’t many U.S.-based wagon enthusiasts for this segment to thrive, so that’s why these cars haven’t made it to North America. Still, one should never lose hope, and maybe in the not-so-distant future, one or more of these practical thrill machines will finally arrive stateside.