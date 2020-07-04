Skoda Octavia RS Family Now Complete, Here Come the TSI and TDI Siblings

Europeans know the Skoda Octavia very well – the Czech sibling to the renowned VW Golf in sedan (fastback) form. Fans of the brand are more interested in the Octavia RS, though. And the fourth generation of the compact does not disappoint them – coming with a total of three powertrains: the electrified iV and the conventionally powered TSI and TDI versions.
The latter models have been a little late to the party – after all it’s been four full months since Skoda revealed the first images and offered the first details concerning the all-new plug-in hybrid Octavia RS iV. But then again, when you produce around 400.000 units per year you can afford small (time) luxuries.
Still, better late than never – we all know the days of internal combustion engines are numbered. Those still enamored with the TSI and TDI options will not be disenchanted, the Octavia RS was presented for the European markets with either a 2.0-liter gasoline or diesel, churning out 245 and 200 HP, respectively.
We already know everything about the fourth-generation Octavia, and the three Octavia RS versions are virtually identical – save for the iV badging and the additional charging port cap, of course. The RS iV and the 2.0 TSI RS even have the same power – 245 HP – though the latter is available with a six-speed manual tranny or a 7-speed DSG (the iV has a 6-speed DSG).
The 2.0 TDI Octavia RS has a new, EVO-generation 2.0 TDI and the mill becomes the most powerful diesel option for the Octavia lineup, churning out 200 HP and 400 Nm. It is also the only one optionally available with all-wheel-drive in the RS range. For more information on the new Octavia family and the RS models you can turn to the attached press release below.
