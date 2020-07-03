Skoda Octavia Gets Down to Business with Scout and RS Variants

The Fliz is a Concept That Has Been Looking to Revolutionize Urban Mobility

At the end of November, Skoda launched the fourth generation of the Octavia, its flagship car and bestseller in a number of European countries. But no Skoda line of cars is complete without off-road oriented and a higher-performance versions. 35 photos



First, the Scout. The nameplate has been around since 2007, when it was first used on the



Sporting underbody protection and 15 mm more ground clearance than the standard variant, the Octavia Scout launches with the capability of towing behind it up to 2,000 kg of cargo (4,409 lbs).



The Octavia Scout range of engines includes both gasoline and diesel engines, including new ones, with power outputs ranging from 115 to 200 ps. The most juicy unit of all is a 2.0-liter TDI described as the "most powerful diesel engine in Octavia history."



The RS, another household designation for the Octavia, comes as the first one to use three different drive systems. That’s because alongside the traditional diesel and gasoline powerplants a plug-in hybrid, the first of its kind, has been added.



Called Octavia RS iV, the PHEV uses the 2.0-liter TDI engine and a plug-in hybrid drive that develop a combined 245 ps. The RS will be available in both sedan and wagon body styles.



