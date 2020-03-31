Two Skoda Kodiaq vRS Models Join Local Air Ambulance Service Fleet in the UK

Skoda isn’t exactly a byword for performance. The Czech automaker is better known for relatively affordable cars and a few crossovers as of late, including the Kodiaq. The three-row model is also available with a bi-turbo diesel in the Kodiaq vRS, a 2.0-liter engine that may be considered sporty thanks to 240 PS and tons of torque.
How much, you might be asking? Think 500 Nm from 1,750 revolutions per minute, a match for the EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel of the Ford Ranger Raptor off-road pickup truck. And speaking of which, Skoda’s crossover has 27 more metric horsepower.
Capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in seven seconds flat, the Kodiaq vRS is fast and spacious enough to serve the Local Air Ambulance Service in the United Kingdom. The charity’s helicopters don’t fly at night, and as such, the charity has chosen the seven-seat crossover for its rapid response road fleet. Better still for the mid-size crossover, all-wheel drive also enables the team’s needs to gain access to remote sites across the Midlands.
“The reliability, versatility, and power of the Kodiaq vRS will enable us to continue to respond rapidly to emergencies across the Midlands,” said Richard Clayton, director of operations. “It is more imperative than ever that our fleet of critical care cars is able to meet the demands of the job.”
Also worthy of note, these babies are not entirely stock.
The two examples that have recently joined the critical care fleet have been tailored to specific requirements by Halls Electrical Limited, a converting company approved by Skoda. The two Kodiaq vRS models are joined by a pair of Superbs, and all four of them provide non-stop support to the emergency teams, throughout the year.
Another strong point of modern Skodas – be it the Kodiaq or Superb – is the 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Wi-Fi and WLAN. Internet connectivity is of utmost importance in this field of work helping the teams navigate to the desired location as well as helping them coordinate with headquarters and the helicopters.
Capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in seven seconds flat, the Kodiaq vRS is fast and spacious enough to serve the Local Air Ambulance Service in the United Kingdom. The charity’s helicopters don’t fly at night, and as such, the charity has chosen the seven-seat crossover for its rapid response road fleet. Better still for the mid-size crossover, all-wheel drive also enables the team’s needs to gain access to remote sites across the Midlands.
“The reliability, versatility, and power of the Kodiaq vRS will enable us to continue to respond rapidly to emergencies across the Midlands,” said Richard Clayton, director of operations. “It is more imperative than ever that our fleet of critical care cars is able to meet the demands of the job.”
Also worthy of note, these babies are not entirely stock.
The two examples that have recently joined the critical care fleet have been tailored to specific requirements by Halls Electrical Limited, a converting company approved by Skoda. The two Kodiaq vRS models are joined by a pair of Superbs, and all four of them provide non-stop support to the emergency teams, throughout the year.
Another strong point of modern Skodas – be it the Kodiaq or Superb – is the 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Wi-Fi and WLAN. Internet connectivity is of utmost importance in this field of work helping the teams navigate to the desired location as well as helping them coordinate with headquarters and the helicopters.