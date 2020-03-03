2021 Skoda Octavia RS Debuts As Plug-In Hybrid, Hits 100 KM/H in 7.3 Seconds

"Sustainable" is the first word Skoda uses to describe the all-new Octavia RS iV, not making its debut today at the Geneva Motor Show. That can't be good, but we already knew the hot liftback/wagon from the Czech Republic was making the transition to a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
This is perhaps the only disappointing news from the VW Group this month, as the sister Cupra Leon model surprised us with 245, 300 and 310 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engines offered alongside this plug-in hybrid. And the new GTI hasn't got a hybrid bone in its body.
The Octavia RS has offered various powertrains over the years, starting with a 1.8 turbo back almost two decades ago. We have no idea if a plug-in is a bad idea, but it might since we've never heard an RS owner say "boy, I really wish I had to charge my car."
The powertrain itself is exactly what we expected, a 1.4-liter turbo making 150 hp plus a 116 hp electric motor, which can deliver a combined 245 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. But that's not going to be in all driving modes, just Sport.
When the RS iV accesses all its grunt, the car is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 7.3 seconds, which is identical to the 200 hp Octavia 2 RS. An RS 245 from last year did the sprint in 6.6 seconds. Same power but worse performance, how is that possible? Well, it's mainly down to the weight.
The plug-in hybrid drive relies on a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the rear seats and trunk. That adds about 200 kilograms in exchange for its 60 kilometers of EV range. The weight won't be officially specified until the full launch, but the RS iV may have shaved just a few of those kilos even though it's using a multi-link rear suspension.
Otherwise, the sports Skoda model is dimensionally similar to the outgoing model, but with an obvious design flair. The geometric headlights, larger grille and Kodiaq-like taillights are all easy to spot.
On the inside, the dashboard design is a noticeable improvement over the older model, featuring Alcantara wrapped sections, small (probably fake) carbon elements, a new flat-bottomed steering wheel, chromed DSG shifter and a 12-inch infotainment tablet.
We're almost 100% certain that the Octavia 4 RS will also sport a 200 hp TDI engine by the end of this year. Other markets like India or Australia should also receive the GTI's TSI unit, we're not sure which GTI, though.
The Octavia RS has offered various powertrains over the years, starting with a 1.8 turbo back almost two decades ago. We have no idea if a plug-in is a bad idea, but it might since we've never heard an RS owner say "boy, I really wish I had to charge my car."
The powertrain itself is exactly what we expected, a 1.4-liter turbo making 150 hp plus a 116 hp electric motor, which can deliver a combined 245 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. But that's not going to be in all driving modes, just Sport.
When the RS iV accesses all its grunt, the car is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 7.3 seconds, which is identical to the 200 hp Octavia 2 RS. An RS 245 from last year did the sprint in 6.6 seconds. Same power but worse performance, how is that possible? Well, it's mainly down to the weight.
The plug-in hybrid drive relies on a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the rear seats and trunk. That adds about 200 kilograms in exchange for its 60 kilometers of EV range. The weight won't be officially specified until the full launch, but the RS iV may have shaved just a few of those kilos even though it's using a multi-link rear suspension.
Otherwise, the sports Skoda model is dimensionally similar to the outgoing model, but with an obvious design flair. The geometric headlights, larger grille and Kodiaq-like taillights are all easy to spot.
On the inside, the dashboard design is a noticeable improvement over the older model, featuring Alcantara wrapped sections, small (probably fake) carbon elements, a new flat-bottomed steering wheel, chromed DSG shifter and a 12-inch infotainment tablet.
We're almost 100% certain that the Octavia 4 RS will also sport a 200 hp TDI engine by the end of this year. Other markets like India or Australia should also receive the GTI's TSI unit, we're not sure which GTI, though.