2020 Skoda Octavia Debuts With Hybrid Engines, 200 HP TDI, and More Luxury

Volkswagen's 8th-generation Golf hatchback now has a bigger brother, the all-new 2020 Skoda Octavia, available in Europe as a liftback or a wagon. 73 photos



There's a hint of Ford Focus at the back, but this doesn't feel like a particularly sporty machine. The overall dimensions are similar to the old model. The wheelbase is exactly the same, the nose is a bit longer and they've extended the back for a load area that's almost 1.1 meters long.



Speaking of which, the trunk features several quality-of-life improvements. Anchor points for a divider are placed on the false floor, and there's now a place for the roller underneath. But if you don't option the false floor, the annoying lumps at the end of the trunk are still there.



The interior is perhaps the biggest improvement, which is perfect because... it's a Skoda. Highlights include a Mercedes-like 2-spoke steering wheel, the MIB 3 infotainment with a 10-inch screen (clearly the most expensive option), a fly-by-wire DSG shifter that's tiny and seats with a massaging function. Skoda thought it was a good idea to make the phone charging pad an integral part of the dashboard design, while rear-seat passengers can enjoy their own climate zone.



Engines are quite similar to what's been announced for the Golf 8, with a notable difference being that you have more non-hybrid systems. The major highlight for us has to be the 2.0 TDI , which is not only the sole diesel but also ranges in output from 116 to 200 horsepower and 400 Nm. No doubt that's the setup for the



