2020 Skoda Octavia Scout Looks Cool, Isn't for SUV Lovers

15 Nov 2019, 20:17 UTC
Earlier this week, Skoda revealed the all-new Octavia model. The 4th generation should continue to be the most popular model for its company and in its class, owed in small part to the Scout version.
Skoda cannot be credited with creating the off-road wagon. But for most families who can't afford an Audi allroad, the Octavia Scout is the main option.

While SUVs have largely taken over, the Octavia Scout is still so popular that other automakers have tried to replicate its success, most notably Ford, with its new Focus Active wagon. So there's no way this Czech model will disappear.

Our best guess puts the debut of the new Octavia Scout in the first half of 2020, with styling that looks a lot like this batch of renderings created by the Russian website Kolesa. Adding body cladding is something mandy digital artists like to do, but this job must have been especially easy since the Octavia looks similar to the 2019 Superb.

With emissions being very important right now, many manufacturers have to limit the options and trim levels that are available. But the Scout should be one of the best Octavia models to buy, since it pretty much guarantees you'll have a decent suspension setup.

With the outgoing Octavia, which by the way had the exact same wheelbase, you would only have independent rear suspension once you got to 180 horsepower, so basically just the 1.8 TSI, the top 2.0 TDI and the RS.

Powertrains for the 2020 Octavia Scout are easy to guess. They'll mostly take the form of a 2.0 TDI, which is new and should be available with 116, 150 or 200 horsepower. The base version will be manual-only while the others get DSG.

The interior will also have Scout-specific revisions, which might include brown leather, some kind of drive mode selector knob like you get on SUVs or wood-like trim. We can't wait to check it out.
