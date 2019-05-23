autoevolution

2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior

23 May 2019, 17:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Skoda Superb joins a small group of European wagons that also want to go off-road. Yes, we finally have a Skoda Superb Scout model, which is another member of the facelift family.
14 photos
2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior
Skoda was among the pioneers of this very delicate little segment with the Octavia Scout. However, the Superb was always more of a corporate fleet car, so the adventure setup didn't fit. That hasn't changed but as more executives want something different (an SUV), the Superb Scout is has been developed as an alternative with low emissions at an affordable price.

So what makes it tick? Well, it gets a different body kit, with black fender flares, rocker panels and revisions to the front and rear bumpers. It also sits 15mm higher off the ground and has a metallic finish for the skiff plates, mirror caps, and roof rails. The 18-inch Braga wheels are specific to this model, along with 19-inch Manaslu option and metallic Tangerine Orange body finish. Of course, all the safety systems and the new LED Matrix headlights from the normal Superb are available here as well.

The interior is a little more rustic, to the point where you'd think you're in a late 1990s car. It's got wood trim all over that makes all the back buttons stand out. Optionally, you can have Alcantara seats with brown contrast stitching and something called the Sleep Package with big headrests that pock your head in place and a blanket.

Engine choices are quite similar to the normal model. At launch, you're only going to have the 2.0 TDI with 190 HP or the 2.0 TSI with 272 HP, both hooked up to 7-speed DSG gearboxes and AWD. We suspect a less powerful version with a manual will be added soon. We're told the computes have been developed with an Off-Road mode for better traction, and the optional adaptive dampers can also slacken things up.
Skoda Superb Scout Superb Scout off-road wagon
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
SKODA models:
SKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVSKODA ScalaSKODA Scala CompactSKODA Kodiaq GT (China)SKODA Kodiaq GT (China) Medium SUVSKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVSKODA KamiqSKODA Kamiq Medium SUVAll SKODA models  
 
 