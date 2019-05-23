SpaceX Is a Money Factory for Elon Musk, Logs $2 Billion in 2018

2020 Skoda Superb Scout Debuts, Is the Anti-SUV With Wood Interior

Engine choices are quite similar to the normal model. At launch, you're only going to have the 2.0 TDI with 190 HP or the 2.0 TSI with 272 HP, both hooked up to 7-speed DSG gearboxes and AWD . We suspect a less powerful version with a manual will be added soon. We're told the computes have been developed with an Off-Road mode for better traction, and the optional adaptive dampers can also slacken things up. Skoda was among the pioneers of this very delicate little segment with the Octavia Scout. However, the Superb was always more of a corporate fleet car, so the adventure setup didn't fit. That hasn't changed but as more executives want something different (an), the Superb Scout is has been developed as an alternative with low emissions at an affordable price.So what makes it tick? Well, it gets a different body kit, with black fender flares, rocker panels and revisions to the front and rear bumpers. It also sits 15mm higher off the ground and has a metallic finish for the skiff plates, mirror caps, and roof rails. The 18-inch Braga wheels are specific to this model, along with 19-inch Manaslu option and metallic Tangerine Orange body finish. Of course, all the safety systems and the new LED Matrix headlights from the normal Superb are available here as well.The interior is a little more rustic, to the point where you'd think you're in a late 1990s car. It's got wood trim all over that makes all the back buttons stand out. Optionally, you can have Alcantara seats with brown contrast stitching and something called the Sleep Package with big headrests that pock your head in place and a blanket.Engine choices are quite similar to the normal model. At launch, you're only going to have the 2.0with 190or the 2.0 TSI with 272 HP, both hooked up to 7-speed DSG gearboxes and. We suspect a less powerful version with a manual will be added soon. We're told the computes have been developed with an Off-Road mode for better traction, and the optional adaptive dampers can also slacken things up.