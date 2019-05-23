autoevolution

Skoda Superb Facelift Debuts With Matrix LED Headlights, New Safety Systems

23 May 2019
After an unnecessarily long teasing process, Skoda has revealed the mid-life facelift for its 3rd-generation flagship Superb sedan/wagon. The updates are more about adding tech than changing the way it drives or looks.
The spearhead of this facelift is a full LED Matrix headlight system, a first for Skoda that's sure to trickle down to the next Octavia as well. It has beams consisting of several segments that can be controlled individually so as not to blind oncoming traffic but still maximize visibility.

As you can probably tell, the cosmetic changes are quite small. At the front, we have a new grille that's a lot like the old one, as well as a revised lower grille that makes the car look like it's smiling. At the back, designers simply updated the taillights to dynamic LED turn signals and added a strip of chrome in the middle.

On the revised Sportline model, the grille and rear trim are both black to look aggressive, while Crystal Black and Race Blue finishes have been added. The interior remains largely the same too.

As for the engine range, this was already updated due to new emissions regulations a few months ago, with all units now complying with Euro 6d-TEMP. On the diesel front, you can have a 120 HP 1.6 TDI, a 150 HP 2.0 TDI that's supposed to be new or the 190 HP version with the 7-speed DSG.

TDI units all have petrol particulate filter and range between a 1.5 TSI with 150 HP and the flagship 272 HP 2.0 TSI which is still the fastest accelerating Skoda on the market, despite what the Octavia RS press releases say.

On the tech side, the Superb can now detect cyclists behind you, and has a higher level of autonomy. Whilst the familiar Blind Spot Detect now has a range of up to 20 m, Side Assist works at a distance of up to 70 m. Furthermore, the Skoda Superb now also offers Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection.
