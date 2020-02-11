Here Is the Face of the First Ever Cupra Leon, Heart Is a Plug-In Hybrid

It was only at the end of last month that carmaker SEAT released the fourth generation of the Leon, its best-selling car ever, and already the Spanish have decided its time for the world to meet the extremely sporty variant of the car, draped in Cupra clothes.
As you might be aware, Cupra kind of parted ways a couple of years ago with SEAT in terms of branding, and became a standalone name for performance cars. Essentially, Cupra was supposed to create its own vehicles, but that doesn’t mean nameplates that have made history on European roads will no longer be around.
Whereas up until now the performance version of the car – SEAT Leon Cupra - still wore the carmaker’s main logo, this time around it will be called Cupra Leon, and will wear the distinct badging of the newest entry on the automotive sports car scene.
The Leon will be shown on February 20 at the Cupra Garage inauguration in Spain, but we will not see just one car, as the new Cupra Leon will be available for both street and track use.
The road-going Leon will be shown in both hatchback and wagon variants (The SEAT speak for the latter is Sportstourer), and will come, for the first time, equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, based on the eHybrid developed for the SEAT Leon. That is a system comprising a 1.4-liter TSI, an electric motor, and a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
There will also be two racing versions on the site, namely the Leon Competición and the e-Racer. As far as the former goes, we have little information yet, but the e-Racer has been on the table for about a year now.
The existing one is based on a Leon TCR Cup Racer, but got its combustion engine and transmission removed and a battery pack and motors on the rear axle fitted instead. The car is the first announced to take part in the new ETCR racing series ran by World Sporting Consulting Group (WSC).
Whereas up until now the performance version of the car – SEAT Leon Cupra - still wore the carmaker’s main logo, this time around it will be called Cupra Leon, and will wear the distinct badging of the newest entry on the automotive sports car scene.
The Leon will be shown on February 20 at the Cupra Garage inauguration in Spain, but we will not see just one car, as the new Cupra Leon will be available for both street and track use.
The road-going Leon will be shown in both hatchback and wagon variants (The SEAT speak for the latter is Sportstourer), and will come, for the first time, equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, based on the eHybrid developed for the SEAT Leon. That is a system comprising a 1.4-liter TSI, an electric motor, and a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
There will also be two racing versions on the site, namely the Leon Competición and the e-Racer. As far as the former goes, we have little information yet, but the e-Racer has been on the table for about a year now.
The existing one is based on a Leon TCR Cup Racer, but got its combustion engine and transmission removed and a battery pack and motors on the rear axle fitted instead. The car is the first announced to take part in the new ETCR racing series ran by World Sporting Consulting Group (WSC).