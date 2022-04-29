This Rare and Unmolested 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi Really Isn’t the Typical Barn Find

Ferrari launched the 308 GTB at the Paris Motor Show back in 1975, while the GTS sibling, which came with a targa top, was announced two years later at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
The Italian carmaker eventually upgraded the lineup to a mechanical fuel injection system in 1980, and this is how it gave birth to two new models called GTBi and GTSi.
Like any Ferrari, the two models weren’t exactly super-common, as the parent company produced only 494 GTBi units and a little over 1,700 GTSi models.
One of these 308 GTSi Ferraris is right here in front of your eyes, and as you can figure out with just a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, it continues to look absolutely amazing.
What makes the whole thing even more surprising is that the car is actually a barn find. We don’t know how many years it spent in storage, but eBay seller mr.rvs claims the car exhibits a like-new exterior with only a few spots that would need to be fixed by the new owner.
Indeed, the shared photos seem to suggest this GTSi is an incredible barn find. Everything looks to be very solid, and the simple fact it’s an all-original model only adds to its value. Of course, the car is still complete, so nothing is missing, which means it’s ready to become a regular driver if that’s what you’re interested in.
With just 38,000 miles (61,150 km) on the clock, it goes without saying this Ferrari isn’t the typical barn find. And that’s precisely why it’s unlikely to sell for cheap.
The auction is currently underway, but just as expected, a reserve has also been enabled to make sure it will only go for big bucks. The top bid at the time of writing is $7,100, but of course, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
