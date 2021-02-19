Will Porsche and VW Follow Separate Ways in the Future? This Seem to Make Sense

This Original 1955 Ford F-250 Spent 40 Years in a Barn, Has Just 6,000 Miles

A 1955 Ford F-250 still coming with the original engine and with just 6,000 miles on the clock sounds like something pretty hard to find, and yet, someone on Craigslist claims they have it. 25 photos



The truck was eventually moved to the location where it’s stored right now in 1976, and at that point, everything was in pretty good condition, with both the engine and the transmission working properly. Of course, a close inspection is still recommended today, given that it’s been sitting for so long.



“In the fall of 1976, I bought a place in the country and drove it out to my barn where it sits today. The doors still open and shut like a safe! No sagging, drooping. When I drove it to my barn the engine, front end and transmission drove like new. It currently has a flat bed on it, but I also have an excellent pickup bed, tailgate, and rear fenders. The running boards are perfect,” the seller



The F-250 comes with the same V8 engine that was used in the 1955



Needless to say, the owner claims they have already received several offers only for the engine, but the truck is listed for sale as a whole, with the original title still available.



Overall, whoever wants to buy a 1955 Ford F-250 in almost original condition, with little rust, a working engine that's the same as the one installed in the factory, and an interior requiring some fixes here and there, will need to pay $20,000 for it. The truck is parked in Louisburg, Kansas, and all visits are made with an appointment in advance.

