This No Reserve Family Wagon Can Be a Partner for Two Decades Without Major Issues

These fourth-generation Accords don't pop up on auctions too often, but when they do, they are always sold under their real value as trustworthy vehicles, built to last longer than many other new cars.
When I saw this ad for the CB9 Accord, meaning it's a fourth-generation station-wagon with a 2.2-liter engine under the hood, the car brought back memories for me. I had one for 16 years, and I drove it for more than 60k miles. It was the car that waited for me to return when I took various cars for test drives for a week or even more. Yet, my Accord always worked like a dream. In 16 years, apart from regular maintenance, it needed a new ignition coil, two mufflers (they tend to rust), and some bushings. The total cost for repairs was less than $1,000. Oh! And a new paint, but that was my madness, not car's need.
But the Accord that you see here is a slightly better-equipped version since it sports a four-speed automatic transmission. When I heard the matchmark seller talking about his car, I knew all the words. Thanks to independent suspension in all corners, it does offer comfort and incredible handling. I drove many modern cars that couldn't keep up with that old Accord. It might not be as comfortable, or well-equipped as new cars, but it's much better than any small-size vehicle in the showrooms.
For the good part, the car shows just 59k miles (around 95,000 km) on the odometer, and the seller says that the car received proper servicing. Apart from what it states there, I would check for other leaks. The car is located in Salem, Oregon if you want to see it first-hand, but remember that the auction will end on February 21.
In 2011, another Honda owner rolled the odometer of his Honda Accord 2.2-liter automatic to one million miles. You can see that story below. So that's why I said that, with just regular maintenance, the car you see here may run for another 20 years. And don't laugh at its 140 ponies under the hood; it might surprise you.
