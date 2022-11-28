This New-Generation Explorer Is Ready for Its First Winter Adventure in the Caribbean

Spending a week or two in the Caribbean during the winter already sounds like a dream for many, but it gets even better if that happens onboard a luxury yacht that’s a new-generation explorer at heart.
We’ve said it before – there’s never a dull moment on the luxury yacht charter market. No wonder celebrities are always going for one of these toys. Those who are willing to spend at least $200,000 for a week onboard a powerful vessel that’s also as luxurious as it gets, will certainly want to take a closer look at Nuri, one of the latest additions at Y.CO.
Launched last year, Nuri is an impressive 132-foot (40.5 meters) expedition vessel. It’s not as big and rugged as others, but it’s young and ready for thrills. The quality and capabilities of this yacht are reflected in the two main names associated with its build – the Italian shipyard Cantiere delle Marche, and the famous Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski.
Described as “a modern spin on the explorer vessel,” Nuri was the first in the new-generation RJ range. Its beautiful name (Korean for “world”) suggests what this yacht was built for – to explore even the most remote locations. While it does so at 14.5 knots (16.6 mph/26.8 kph), the guests onboard (which can be up to 12) get to enjoy the generous lounging areas, the elegant cabins, and the modern water toys.
Designed with large windows and a neutral color palette, Nuri exudes a sense of peace and calm. The lavish master suite includes elegant furniture, a walk-through wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom. Also on the main deck, guests will find a generous al-fresco dining area.
Nuri is also ready for adrenaline, thanks to a well-packed toybox, which includes not only water toys for both adults and kids, but also bikes and electric scooters, for land exploration.
Nuri can be booked for the Caribbean this winter for the first time, Yachting Magazine reports, while next year it will move to the Mediterranean for the summer.
