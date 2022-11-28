Golfer Dustin Johnson Also Loves to Fish, Has Two Yachts Moored Close to His Mansion

The whole package for a successful athlete can look something like this – a beautiful wife, a fabulous Florida mansion, a Range Rover in the garage, and two luxury yachts moored in a private marina nearby. For 38-year-old professional golfer Dustin Johnson this is no longer a dream, but his day-to-day reality.
The U.S. Sun took a closer look at Johnson’s impressive new crib, and the floating toys that come with it. Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky moved to their new home, which is said to be worth $14 million, last year. Located in the exclusive Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter, Florida, this property comes with a few interesting perks. One is access to a 45-hole golf course, and the other is a nearby marina for private mooring.
This is where the 2020 Masters champion keeps not just one, but two luxury boats. While other famous athletes go for huge superyachts that are meant for parties and relaxation, Johnson made sure that these two toys were mainly ready for fishing trips. Fishing and diving is how the golf player prefers to unwind, according to a previous interview, and social media photos of him showing off his catch definitely confirm that.
The two fishing buddies are said to be a Viking 76 Sportfish, and a Bahama 41.
If there’s a name for luxury performance sport fishing in the U.S., it’s Viking. Brothers Bob and Bill Healey launched this popular brand in 1964, after purchasing the small Peterson-Viking Builders in New Jersey, which specialized in wooden sport fishing boats. Since then, Viking continued to release various series, all boasting the signature silhouette.
As its name suggests, the Viking 76 Sportfish measures 76 feet (23 meters) in length and is one of the sportier models. It’s big enough to include four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and a kitchen. The Bahama 41, on the other hand, is a 41-foot (12.4 meters) center console that claims to combine an aerospace-style structure with heavy-duty performance and dynamic stability.
Johnson’s yachts are never in the spotlight, like other celebrity-owned luxury toys. Unlike his Hublot watches and designer suits that anyone can admire at public events, his trusty boats remain a private indulgence.
