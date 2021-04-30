Keep Cool This Summer With the Spacious and Affordable Lowe SD224 Boat

There's no doubt that fun in the sun is one of the coolest ways to spend your summer. However, not everyone owns a luxury yacht where they can spend the entire summer just getting a tan and being fed. For most folks like myself, a boat that can zip around a lake effortlessly is about all I need. But where to start?
Lowe Boats is one company to consider. Since 1971, when the Lowe brand took hold, this team has been specializing in designing and building aluminum watercraft. Fifty years later, they have become one of the go-to brands for boats ranging from pontoons to competitive fishing vessels.
The vessel I chose to present to you today is the SD224. That SD stands for Sport Deck, so you can imagine what goes on here. But the most important aspect of this vessel is the following: it starts off at only $44,242. That’s it; that's all the money you’ll need this summer to have yourself a water-filled time.
You may or may not believe this, but the SD has a capacity for up to 12 people. Technically, the vessel falls under the pontoon category on the manufacturer’s website, but imagine a pontoon that handles like a sports boat; that would be the SD.
One of the beautiful things about the SD is that it allows for a diverse range of motors to be used for propulsion. Depending on your budget and needs, you can equip almost any motor ranging from 115 hp to 200 hp, preferably from Mercury.
Aboard the SD, you’ll find a console composed of acrylic/ABS composite with tilt steering and 4:1 anti-feedback. The volt, tach, GPS speedometer, fuel and trim gauges all include chrome bezels. Convenience features consist of a drop-down privacy enclosure and heavy-duty Bimini top with boot and quick disconnects.
The driver and passenger seats are covered by two bow chaise lounges, stern “L” group, and a reclining helm with folding armrests. Two more pedestal fishing seats are also available. The flooring is full vinyl, so don’t worry about making a mess.
You can include trailer options, different steering, ski tow, and even a fish finder. That last option will really give you an understanding of what this family day boat can also achieve. Of course, you can use this boat for more than just hanging out on the lake; after all, Lowe is known for making some of the best freshwater fishing vessels around.
All I've got to say about this boat is to heck with yachting. I got to get me one of these. Why? Simply because I can afford one, and I like what I get for this sort of cash; most normal humans would too.
