This LEGO Ideas Lowrider Is a Unique Set That Will Bring Some Funk to Your Collection

There's nothing quite like the vibe of a true west coast lowrider, a feeling some of us got hooked on ever since being grace by the virtual masterpiece that is GTA San Andreas. That seems to be a feeling shared by the LEGO Ideas website user Clicklever, who decided to upload just such a build on May 12, 2023.
And the set that came out is absolutely fantastic, completely epitomizing the entire culture associated with these ostentatious rides. Where lowriders have their roots with Latin-American youths who want to express their creativity, LEGO does the same, with this build being a great example.
But creativity is not the only thing this set has going for it, as the quality of the design screams passion. Everything seems to be oozing with details, from features to functionality and even the choice of vehicle for this unique display set.
And it all starts with the car itself, which, although not based on any specific vehicle, screams the 60s from the top of its lungs. It's also wild and wacky, with a pink paint job and a pair of horns as a hood ornament. Add to that the rocket-like tail lights and a mock-up brown leather soft top, and this is precisely the kind of vibe that's needed for a set like this, making it unique and fascinating.
Then there are the funky minifigures on the baseplate. There's the driver, who has a mullet, joined by a guy with a boombox, and another spectator dressed in a flannel plaid shirt, which is almost synonymous with the LA rap scene, just like Lowriders.
But form is nothing without function, and this LEGO set is meant to do more than just be thrown onto a shelf for display and forgotten about. The LEGO Ideas user designed it to be played with and enjoyed by both kids and adults.
The build process is meant to be enjoyable and teach kids how simple mechanisms work. And the result of having fun and learning a lesson is getting a Lowrider LEGO sets that actually works. There is a hand-cranked mechanism at the back of the baseplate that, combined with the car's suspension, can make this Lowrider jump up and down. On top of that, the baseplate itself is part of the build, acting as scenery with a bit of road and two streetlights.
Granted, that's not LEGO Technic levels of functionality, but this is a tiny yet sleek set that aims to bring some funk to your collection. It's meant to spark creativity and self-expression among LEGO enthusiasts of all ages and bring to light an extremely colorful part of car culture. Considering how unique this set is and what it stands for, it's definitely worth showing some support.
