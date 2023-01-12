This Jeep Wagoneer Off-Road Build Flaunts 35-Inch Tires, Ram 1500 ReadyLIFT Suspension Kit

Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Wagoneer is a body-on-frame leviathan of a utility vehicle. Based on the DT-generation Ram 1500, the full-size luxobarge comes with rear-wheel drive across the board. Happily for 4x4 enthusiasts, four-wheel drive is available for $3,000 over the rear-drive version’s retail price. Not designed for off-road shenanigans, the Wagoneer can definitely be modified for off-road ventures.
Take, for instance, the Motul-branded rig in the photo gallery. A one-of-one build that commemorates the French company’s long-time support of the Dakar Rally, the off-road utility vehicle was purchased through Driveway and Pfaff Motorsports. In regard to aftermarket upgrades, the list kicks off with a 3.5-inch ReadyLIFT suspension kit for the Ram 1500.
Modified to fit this application by Rad Rides of Huntington Beach in California, the lift kit is joined by custom-fabricated spacers in the rear. 2.0-inch spacers, to be more precise. Motul yanked out the standard wheels in favor of a set of 18- by 8.5-inch wheels provided by Black Rhino Wheels. Finished in matte black, said wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber.
RIGd Supply provided the UltraSwing Multi-Fit Spare Tire Hitch Mount, which gives the Wagoneer the off-road credibility it needs given that punctures may occur when venturing off the beaten path. As far as the oily bits are concerned, Motul couldn’t resist swapping the original fluids in favor of its own 100 percent synthetic engine oil and differential fluid. More specifically, 8100 Eco-Lite 0W20 synthetic engine oil, Gear 300 75W90, and 75W90 LS.
The finishing touch is the Dakar Rally-inspired vinyl wrap, completed by the peeps at Sticky Fingers Design of Huntington Beach. This one-off build isn’t complete, though. Given time, it will be further modified with a rear ladder, a fridge, a hard-shell roof-top tent, as well as a roof rack.
As for the vehicle that served as canvas for this build, Motul started with a Carbide Edition 4x4 equipped with the 5.7-liter eTorque HEMI naturally-aspirated V8. This engine, as well as the Hurricane turbocharged sixer that will replace the HEMI family in due time, are all connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Carbide Edition slots between the Series II and Series II trim levels, but in truth, it’s a Series II-based package that adds black exterior and interior accents. Other standard features include a tri-pane sunroof, adjustable crossbars, a cargo cover, a reversible cargo mat, and 20-inch wheels in black. 22-inch wheels are optionally available.
eTorque is the fancy way of saying mild hybrid. The belt-driven starter generator replaces the alternator. Not only does it provide a brief torque boost in certain scenarios, but it also generates electricity when you lift off the accelerator at speed. What’s more, it smooths the transmission’s downshifts. In this configuration, the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 produces a very respectable 392 horsepower and 404 pound-feet (548 Nm).
Modified to fit this application by Rad Rides of Huntington Beach in California, the lift kit is joined by custom-fabricated spacers in the rear. 2.0-inch spacers, to be more precise. Motul yanked out the standard wheels in favor of a set of 18- by 8.5-inch wheels provided by Black Rhino Wheels. Finished in matte black, said wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber.
RIGd Supply provided the UltraSwing Multi-Fit Spare Tire Hitch Mount, which gives the Wagoneer the off-road credibility it needs given that punctures may occur when venturing off the beaten path. As far as the oily bits are concerned, Motul couldn’t resist swapping the original fluids in favor of its own 100 percent synthetic engine oil and differential fluid. More specifically, 8100 Eco-Lite 0W20 synthetic engine oil, Gear 300 75W90, and 75W90 LS.
The finishing touch is the Dakar Rally-inspired vinyl wrap, completed by the peeps at Sticky Fingers Design of Huntington Beach. This one-off build isn’t complete, though. Given time, it will be further modified with a rear ladder, a fridge, a hard-shell roof-top tent, as well as a roof rack.
As for the vehicle that served as canvas for this build, Motul started with a Carbide Edition 4x4 equipped with the 5.7-liter eTorque HEMI naturally-aspirated V8. This engine, as well as the Hurricane turbocharged sixer that will replace the HEMI family in due time, are all connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Carbide Edition slots between the Series II and Series II trim levels, but in truth, it’s a Series II-based package that adds black exterior and interior accents. Other standard features include a tri-pane sunroof, adjustable crossbars, a cargo cover, a reversible cargo mat, and 20-inch wheels in black. 22-inch wheels are optionally available.
eTorque is the fancy way of saying mild hybrid. The belt-driven starter generator replaces the alternator. Not only does it provide a brief torque boost in certain scenarios, but it also generates electricity when you lift off the accelerator at speed. What’s more, it smooths the transmission’s downshifts. In this configuration, the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 produces a very respectable 392 horsepower and 404 pound-feet (548 Nm).