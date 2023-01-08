Hiatus Campers Serves Off-Road Adventure Seekers With One Machine, and It's All We Need

Let's face it, one of the easiest ways to access or create an off-grid machine is to transform your existing vehicle into that camper you need or want, assuming it can undergo such a metamorphosis. Well, I feel it's safe to say that the pickup truck is one of those vehicles that we love precisely because it can be used for various activities. From carrying cargo on the farm to hardware store runs and clearly off-grid adventures, the truck is the target today.
Because we're talking about hitting the open road in one of America's most loved rides, the truck, with nothing more than a turtle shell thrown on the reark, we need to explore how Hiatus Campers is meeting our need for exploration. If you've never heard of this crew, strap in because the work they achieve is worth considering if you're looking for a quick, affordable, and capable glamping solution.
Hiatus began through a search for the perfect camper, and when founders Erin and Tyler couldn't find the one to meet their needs and wants, they decided to simply manifest their idea of a dream camper. After all, if you want something done right, do it yourself, and that's precisely how Hiatus carries out its activities even today. After completing their first unit back in 2018, and rigorous testing up and down America's Pacific Coast, from the northern states all the way down to central Mexico, Hiatus Camper was born, and may I say, we're in luck!
But what are we in for once we finally get our hands on a Hiatus? Well, the manufacturer's website doesn't state much about what to expect, so Tyler and Erin also include a video that goes through all the magic to expect from this vehicle add-on. The main idea is to offer a camper that's lightweight, won't affect your truck's abilities to perform, and above all, is suitable for comfortable on-road living. Did I mention ease of use? Let's start with the latter.
After driving along for hours, you'll finally reach the middle of nowhere and decide to set up camp for the next days or so. One aspect that needs massive consideration whenever we discuss truck campers is your vehicle's ability to break away from the classic tarmac that other RVs are glued to. If you've prepared your workhorse with proper tires and a solid suspension – nitrogen dampers are always nice – there's no limit to where you can travel. Why not camp out in the middle of some swamp. Talk about the Instagram photos you'll take of the sun rising out of a swamp. Who does that? Well, you can!
unique folding design, and that's it. The rest of your setup will include pulling out a bed platform, adding the mattress top, and going to sleep. And that's basically all you get.
However, like most other camper and RV manufacturers on the market, Hiatus, too, allows you to customize your interior with an array of features built on-site. This includes things like seat/storage bays, removable lockers and cabinets, helping expand your truck's abilities even further, and anything else you can think of; just run it past the crew and bring some extra cash.
If there's one thing I've learned about RVs in the time I've been covering this industry, it's that your ability to go anywhere, live anywhere, and create longstanding memories depends on your standards. Typically, the more luxurious RVs limit our ability to break away from the innate comforts we've become accustomed to, and machines like the Hiatus achieve quite the opposite. There are no roads where you can go with this one, and all you need is a handful of cash and a truck. Get in line.
