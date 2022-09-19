2023 Jeep Wagoneer Configurator Goes Live With Two Tunes for the New I6 Engine

For the 2023 model year, the Wagoneer and its more luxurious cousin are getting a brand-new engine. Manufactured in Mexico, the so-called Hurricane is a six-cylinder mill with a twin-turbo arrangement and V8-like power, as in 420 ponies and 468 pound-foot (635 Nm) for the base spec.
The 3.0-liter engine comes standard in the Wagoneer Series II and Wagoneer Series III. Both flaunt an eight-speed automatic, namely the 8HP75 with electronic range select that optimizes the shifting when trailering a load. The Wagoneer, on the other hand, features the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid technology. In this application, the free-breathing mill belts out 392 ponies and 404 pound-foot (548 Nm) of torque.
The so-called Carbide slots right between the Series II and Series III. Even though the configurator lists it as a trim level, Jeep refers to it as the Carbide Package. Based on the Series II, this fellow sweetens the deal with black exterior and interior accents, a tri-pane sunroof, adjustable crossbars, a cargo cover, a reversible cargo mat, and 20-inch wheels finished in black. The Carbide Package can be optionally specified with 22-inch wheels.
Stepping up to the Grand Wagoneer, customers are offered five trim levels. The Grand Wagoneer boasts the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with no hybrid shenanigans. Good for 471 horsepower and 455 pound-foot (617 Nm), this lump is anything but a fuel-efficient choice. On the upside, the Series II and Series III come with the high-output variant of the Hurricane I6 engine.
Rated at 510 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm), the six-cylinder mill provides up to 26 pounds per square inch of boost compared to 26 psi for the standard tune. To whom it may concern, the inline-six engine is manufactured in Mexico specifically for large vehicles. Future applications will be based on the STLA Large (from 2023) and STLA Frame (2024) platforms. Back in 2021, Stellantis chief engineering officer Harald Wester said that future applications include “the next generation of American muscle cars” as well as “a wide variety of SUVs,” stopping short of mentioning pickup trucks.
Now available to configure on Jeep.com, the 2023 model year Wagoneer starts at $58,995, and the Grand Wagoneer can be yours from $88,640. Both full-size SUVs with Ram 1500 underpinnings are available with a longer wheelbase that starts at $62,495 and $92,140. Somewhat uncanny, given the current economic difficulties, the freight charge is $2k across the board.
The so-called Carbide slots right between the Series II and Series III. Even though the configurator lists it as a trim level, Jeep refers to it as the Carbide Package. Based on the Series II, this fellow sweetens the deal with black exterior and interior accents, a tri-pane sunroof, adjustable crossbars, a cargo cover, a reversible cargo mat, and 20-inch wheels finished in black. The Carbide Package can be optionally specified with 22-inch wheels.
Stepping up to the Grand Wagoneer, customers are offered five trim levels. The Grand Wagoneer boasts the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with no hybrid shenanigans. Good for 471 horsepower and 455 pound-foot (617 Nm), this lump is anything but a fuel-efficient choice. On the upside, the Series II and Series III come with the high-output variant of the Hurricane I6 engine.
Rated at 510 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm), the six-cylinder mill provides up to 26 pounds per square inch of boost compared to 26 psi for the standard tune. To whom it may concern, the inline-six engine is manufactured in Mexico specifically for large vehicles. Future applications will be based on the STLA Large (from 2023) and STLA Frame (2024) platforms. Back in 2021, Stellantis chief engineering officer Harald Wester said that future applications include “the next generation of American muscle cars” as well as “a wide variety of SUVs,” stopping short of mentioning pickup trucks.
Now available to configure on Jeep.com, the 2023 model year Wagoneer starts at $58,995, and the Grand Wagoneer can be yours from $88,640. Both full-size SUVs with Ram 1500 underpinnings are available with a longer wheelbase that starts at $62,495 and $92,140. Somewhat uncanny, given the current economic difficulties, the freight charge is $2k across the board.