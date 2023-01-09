AusRV's LX Doesn't Care if There Are No Roads Where You're Going With Your Family of Six

Folks, when I first ran across the AusRV LX, I realized that it deserves an entire article dedicated to it. After all, it's not every day you encounter a travel trailer crafted to such standards that it can withstand tarmac, dirt roads, rock gardens, and riverbeds; basically, any place your vehicle can go, the LX will be right behind, whistling its tune as it rolls through the landscape.
Before I go on, it should help to understand a bit about the minds and hands behind the LX, none other than Market Direct. If this crew sounds familiar, it's because they've been around since 2005, and even though they grew up in Australia, there are now dealerships scattered throughout the world, four of them in the U.S. alone.
Now, depending on where you are in the world, you'll be privy to a travel trailer that's tuned to the landscapes you'll be exposed to, and while the LX may seem similar to other units found throughout the world, this one is only available for the North American market. At best, you can take it for a spin down in Mexico or up in Canada. However, traveling in colder weather may be a bit tough as this is an expandable tent camper; the sidewalls are typically ripstop or other water and dust-proof fabrics and flexible polymers. In the LX's case, Sherpa Closeweave canvas with double stitching is the stuff.
load it up with cargo. Next stop? Honestly, it won't matter if there's a road or not. It's at this stage that you'll open up all the cargo cabinets and lockers the LX incorporates into its zinc-plated steel body. In those little nooks and crannies, you'll be able to stuff up to 998 pounds (452 kilograms) of goodies. Aside from the lockers and all that, a massive rooftop cargo bay allows for even more adventure gear. If you're just out there for the driving experience, the LX can serve as a gas and tool carrier.
If you take into account that these units are built with a hot dipped galvanized steel frame and a suspension system with independent trailing arms supported by four shock absorbers and coil springs, even with all your cargo, you can safely assume you'll reach the destination. The Cruisemaster DO35 hitch will be handling the articulations that arise.
However, this habitat does present itself as the kind designed for larger traveling groups; six berths are available. Yes, six people can sleep in this trailer, and it's all because of the two platforms you'll unfold once you've found your campsite. With the central platform lifted into place, sections unfold towards the ends of the LX and create a massive interior. Two beds sit on the ends, and the central dinette is modular, too. If you take things as far as grabbing that tent annex we see in the images, who knows how many people you'll be able to accommodate?
Now, while you're out there exploring the world, the last thing you want is to run out of power to operate your systems, and while the LX has plenty of water, is equipped with batteries, an inverter, and a BMS, it's lacking the solar panels you may need to keep the juice flowing. Nonetheless, there are plenty of portable options out there, and with 400-600 watts of photovoltaic cells, you should be fine.
While the machine is the focus of this article, it's nothing more than a means to an end for what really matters, the connections you'll make with those in your life. Yes, use the LX for getting out there and discovering new lands and corners of this Garden of Eden, but if there's no one there to smile with, talk with, laugh with, and share the experience with, well, that just doesn't sound like a whole lot of fun now, does it? You thought you were looking into buying an RV? No, you're buying potential memories and bonding.
