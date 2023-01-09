autoevolution
 
AusRV LX Camper
Some of the most unforgiving landscapes are found in the one and only Australia, so if a camper can thrive out there, you know it can perform anywhere. Such is the case with Market Direct's AusRV LX, an any-road habitat that explodes to accommodate up to six people while simultaneously protecting them from the world outside.

AusRV's LX Doesn't Care if There Are No Roads Where You're Going With Your Family of Six

Home > News > Coverstory
Published: • By:
AusRV LX CamperAusRV LX CamperAusRV LX CamperAusRV LX CamperAusRV LX Camper Storage and GalleyAusRV LX Camper Spare MountAusRV LX Camper DinetteAusRV LX Camper BeddingAusRV LX Camper GalleyAusRV LX Camper
Folks, when I first ran across the AusRV LX, I realized that it deserves an entire article dedicated to it. After all, it's not every day you encounter a travel trailer crafted to such standards that it can withstand tarmac, dirt roads, rock gardens, and riverbeds; basically, any place your vehicle can go, the LX will be right behind, whistling its tune as it rolls through the landscape.

Before I go on, it should help to understand a bit about the minds and hands behind the LX, none other than Market Direct. If this crew sounds familiar, it's because they've been around since 2005, and even though they grew up in Australia, there are now dealerships scattered throughout the world, four of them in the U.S. alone.

Now, depending on where you are in the world, you'll be privy to a travel trailer that's tuned to the landscapes you'll be exposed to, and while the LX may seem similar to other units found throughout the world, this one is only available for the North American market. At best, you can take it for a spin down in Mexico or up in Canada. However, traveling in colder weather may be a bit tough as this is an expandable tent camper; the sidewalls are typically ripstop or other water and dust-proof fabrics and flexible polymers. In the LX's case, Sherpa Closeweave canvas with double stitching is the stuff.

To understand what's in store if you dish out $33,000 (€31,000 at current exchange rates) for this bulletproof machine, let's pretend we dished out this cash and are now sitting in your driveway, waiting to load it up with cargo. Next stop? Honestly, it won't matter if there's a road or not. It's at this stage that you'll open up all the cargo cabinets and lockers the LX incorporates into its zinc-plated steel body. In those little nooks and crannies, you'll be able to stuff up to 998 pounds (452 kilograms) of goodies. Aside from the lockers and all that, a massive rooftop cargo bay allows for even more adventure gear. If you're just out there for the driving experience, the LX can serve as a gas and tool carrier.

If you take into account that these units are built with a hot dipped galvanized steel frame and a suspension system with independent trailing arms supported by four shock absorbers and coil springs, even with all your cargo, you can safely assume you'll reach the destination. The Cruisemaster DO35 hitch will be handling the articulations that arise.

However, this habitat does present itself as the kind designed for larger traveling groups; six berths are available. Yes, six people can sleep in this trailer, and it's all because of the two platforms you'll unfold once you've found your campsite. With the central platform lifted into place, sections unfold towards the ends of the LX and create a massive interior. Two beds sit on the ends, and the central dinette is modular, too. If you take things as far as grabbing that tent annex we see in the images, who knows how many people you'll be able to accommodate?

One space I'd like to draw your attention to is the exterior of the LX. Why? Well, if you're the sort of person that likes to cook, it's here that you'll find an outdoor galley. As standard, a four-burner top, sink, and fridge are all set on slide-outs, and with a couple of propane tanks and the two 44-gallon (166-liter) water tanks at hand, your master chef skills can be exploited. Speaking of all that water capacity, a detachable shower is also standard. It sounds like a whole bunch of gear is standard, and it's the way Market Direct likes to roll.

Now, while you're out there exploring the world, the last thing you want is to run out of power to operate your systems, and while the LX has plenty of water, is equipped with batteries, an inverter, and a BMS, it's lacking the solar panels you may need to keep the juice flowing. Nonetheless, there are plenty of portable options out there, and with 400-600 watts of photovoltaic cells, you should be fine.

While the machine is the focus of this article, it's nothing more than a means to an end for what really matters, the connections you'll make with those in your life. Yes, use the LX for getting out there and discovering new lands and corners of this Garden of Eden, but if there's no one there to smile with, talk with, laugh with, and share the experience with, well, that just doesn't sound like a whole lot of fun now, does it? You thought you were looking into buying an RV? No, you're buying potential memories and bonding.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

travel trailer RV Camper Australia american off-road off-grid Lifestyle
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories