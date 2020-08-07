This Is the New 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed, Coming Next Week

Bentley is currently in the midst of a transformation that ranges from electrification efforts to giving its Mulliner coachbuilding arm extra power. And with almost one in two Bentleys sold last year being a Bentayga, it goes without saying that Crewe's first SUVs represents a pillar for the automaker. Well, the time has come from that pillar to be reinforced, as Bentley has now confirmed the facelifted incarnation of the range-topping Bentayga Speed is set to land on August 12.
Following the delivery of 20,000 cars, the British carmaker presented the mid-cycle revamp of the Bentayga in late June, with cars landing in showrooms from last month. And while those vehicles are animated by the (can't really call it bread and butter, can we?) 550 hp twin-turbo V8, the time has come for the revised Bentayga Speed to take its place at the top of the range.
We're talking about the fastest production SUV in the world (it can do 190 mph, which makes it 0.5 mph quicker than the Lamborghini Urus). In its outgoing form, the Bentayga Speed is animated by a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12
engine monster delivering 626 hp (635 PS) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. As such, it's unclear if Crewe engineers are adding even more muscle for the revamped model.
As mentioned during the June release of the SUV, the "standard" W12 engine that the Speed uses as a starting point has been discontinued, which makes the latter the only twelve-cylinder option in the range. Even so, the newcomer might not be available in Europe, but the American customers, whose buying preferences have been credited for the survival of the model, will certainly receive this, together with markets such as the Middle East and China.
While we're talking powertrains, we have to keep in mind that the Bentayga is scheduled to receive a V6-based gas-electric hybrid by the end of the year.
Now, Bentley has gone as far as sending us a few photos of a 2021 Bentayga Speed test car, which you can find above.
Despite the not-really-camouflage covering the vehicle, we can still notice the slightly sportier lower front and rear aprons that set the Speed apart, as well as the quad-tip exhaust - it's difficult to tell if the roof spoiler has changed.
The Speed enjoys the benefits of the 2021 Bentayga update, from the more athletic exterior adorned with jewelry-like taillights, to the cabin enhancements. The latter include extra leg room in the back, a digital instrument cluster and others.
Of course, various Speed-specific cabin goodies will be offered, and we'll share these details with you as soon as we get our hands on them next Wednesday.
