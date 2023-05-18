This Is Officially the Largest Producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in the World

This Finland-based company specializing in renewable fuels for ground vehicles and airplanes has reached a milestone that confirms its leading role in the industry. With refineries on three continents and a growing production capacity, Neste claims to be the largest SAF producer.
Operators in the global aviation industry agree that SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) is one of the best solutions that can be implemented right now to decrease emission levels because it's compatible with existing aircraft, with no need for further modifications to the engine or airplane itself. However, one of the main obstacles preventing the use of SAF on a broader scale is the limited availability. This is where Neste comes in, determined to improve things.
Neste has big plans and a bold vision for the future of zero-emission transportation and a circular economy. One of them is to have its Porvoo oil refinery in Finland declared "The Most Sustainable Refinery in Europe" by 2030. Another one is to reach a total SAF production capacity of 1.5 million tons per year by the end of this year and a whopping 2.2 million tons by the first half of 2026. This will be possible once it completes the expansion of its second European refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
In the meantime, it reached a milestone in the Asia-Pacific region. It recently celebrated the opening of a freshly-expanded Singapore refinery. This doubles Neste's production capacity in this country, including almost 1 million tons of SAF, out of a total of 2.6 million tons of renewable fuel annually. With this increased capacity, Neste officially becomes the world's largest SAF producer.
The SAF made at this newly-expanded refinery will be blended with conventional jet fuel at a dedicated blending terminal, then delivered to the Singapore Changi Airport. This is where Neste's customers in the area (regional and international airlines) will have direct access to the SAF supply.
The Finnish company is an innovator, not just in terms of a larger capacity. It's also one of the first to introduce liquefied waste plastic as a source for SAF, which also helps reduce plastic waste. Another strategic move is developing a vast network of partner airports in the US, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Last year, the Miami-based World Fuel became Neste's authorized branded distributor for several European locations. It started supplying the MY Neste Sustainable Aviation Fuel to the Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LFPB) in France, with plans for expansion in UK and Germany.
Neste's SAF was connected to a historic aviation achievement. In 2022, it was successfully used for the first-ever SAF-powered flight with passengers onboard. The trailblazing flight was carried out by a Malaysia Airlines aircraft. With this alternative fuel available on a larger scale, these types of flights could become the norm in the not-so-distant future.
