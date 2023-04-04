Dassault’s Little Rock Facility Switches to Sustainable Fuel for the Falcon

Similar to other giants in the industry, including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, or Pratt & Whitney, Dassault Aviation has also officially committed to using SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) for its company-owned Falcon aircraft.
The French aviation expert says that its famous business jets are in high demand over in the U.S. Last Fall, it revealed plans to set up a new maintenance facility in Melbourne, Florida. It will be large enough to allow its team to work on 18 aircraft at the same time, and it will also double as a regional distribution hub.
Although it’s meant to be compatible with the entire Falcon range, it comes at the perfect moment for the official launch of the extra-widebody Falcon 6X and the ultra-long-range Falcon 10X.
Dassault is also operating a completion facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. This is where it will start using clean fuel to power customer acceptance and departure flights.
Avfuel Corporation will start supplying SAF to this particular facility. The green jet fuel that Dassault will use is the one made by Neste. Neste is an important name in this emerging industry, claiming to be the largest SAF producer in the world.
This Finnish company had previously boasted about its plans to produce up to 5.5. million tons of its clean fuel, starting this year. It will also be the only SAF producer with such a big capacity to also operate on three continents. That’s because, after expanding its locations throughout Europe, Neste has also expanded to Singapore and to California.
Its reputation as a SAF produced was also confirmed by two major partnerships last year. Both Airbus and Rolls-Royce have chosen the Neste MY Sustainable Fuel for tests and limited operations.
Dassault has recently joined the club, and its ultimate goal is to use SAF blends for all of the company-owned Falcon aircraft. At the moment, the Falcon range is compatible with a 50% SAF blend, but the new Falcon 10X will be pioneering in regard to this too.
The Falcon 10X was announced as a revolutionary jet in the long-range segment. It will be able to cover 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km) while also boasting a top speed of Mach 0.925 (685.5 mph). It’s the first Dassault aircraft to be powered by Rolls-Royce, and the Pearl 10X, with more than 18,000 pounds of thrust, was specifically developed for it.
But the new Falcon will also be compatible with the use of unblended SAF right from the beginning. This way, it could drastically cut emission levels, even for extra-long flights. Compatibility with alternative fuels is one of the key feature of new-generation commercial aircraft.
The Falcon 10X, aiming to become the largest purpose-built aircraft in operation, is set to enter service by 2025.
PR | Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for Falcon aircraft in Little Rock, AR. ???????? Read: https://t.co/1cFooi8qti pic.twitter.com/YkcnksSiTV— Dassault Falcon (@DassaultFalcon) March 30, 2023