Rolls-Royce Joins Forces With the World’s Largest Producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

One of the steps that Rolls-Royce is taking towards a more sustainable aviation is adapting the technology of its acclaimed mtu engine series to the use of SAF. After recently announcing a partnership with the U.S.-based SAF producer Alder Fuels, Rolls-Royce is now joining forces with the company that claims to be the biggest green jet fuel producer in the world.
Rolls-Royce and the Finnish company Neste first crossed paths last year, when together Airbus and DLR (the German Aerospace Center) they conducting a pioneering study on the use of 100% SAF for the both engines of a commercial jet. It was the first time when this alternative fuel was measured at the same time on both engines of a passenger aircraft.
In addition to this, Neste’s name is linked to another pioneering achievement – the first SAF-powered flight with passengers on board, which was completed by a Malaysia Airlines aircraft.
Neste currently boasts a production capacity of 3.3 million tons per year, which makes it the largest SAF producer in the world. But this is just the beginning. It plans to increase production to 5.5 million tons in just one year. This is possible by extending its presence on three continents, which is also a premiere in the SAF sector. More specifically, it will add facilities in Singapore and in California, to its current ones in Europe.
The California project is the result of a joint venture with the Marathon fuel producer based in Martinez.
The Nest MY Renewable Diesel claims to be made from 100% renewable sources, through a sustainable process, and capable of cutting GHG emissions by up to 95% throughout its lifecycle.
Rolls-Royce will work with Neste on implementing sustainable fuels for diesel engines, with applications not limited to aviation, but also extending to other fields such as rail and construction.
