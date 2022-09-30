Rhaegal Cargo UAV Completes Its First Hover Flight, Lifts Record-Setting Payload

More on this:

1 German-Made PW.Orca Cargo Drone Claims to Offer the Best Payload Capability in Its Class

2 New Cargo eVTOL Concept From CycloTech and Yamato Boasts Unique Design and Features

3 World's First Hydraulic Hybrid Multicopter Can Carry 330 Lbs, Stays in the Air for Hours

4 Radical Long-Range Cargo Drone Takes to the Sky, Can Recharge Its Batteries in Flight

5 Firefly Drone Is the Pickup Truck of the Sky, Can Carry Payloads of 100 Lb for Two Hours