Ten New Airbus A330s to Join Amazon Airborne Fleet to Help With Fast Delivery Times

One of the ways e-commerce behemoth Amazon changed the lives of us customers is that wonderful same-day delivery feature. Not available for everyone or everywhere, it allows customers to get delivery of their goods, well, almost instantly, if you think about it.
There are however things that are shipped to so far away that same-day delivery is physically not possible, barring the use of some teleportation device not yet invented. That’s why Amazon has other delivery options, including one-day.
These are served by airplanes, mostly, and Amazon has a special division dedicated to this kind of transport, called Prime Air. It doesn’t directly own and operate aircraft, but it leases them - and until this week, there were a little over 100 airplanes flying for Prime Air.
That'll grow significantly soon, as on Friday, October 21, Airbus announced Amazon would be relying on an additional ten A330 planes for its one-day delivery efforts.
The Airbus A330 came into service in 1994 as a wide-body machine, and has been offered since with three engine choices (General Electric CF6, Pratt & Whitney PW4000, Rolls-Royce Trent 700) and as several special variants.
The new Amazon planes are of the A330-300P2F variety. With a maximum range of 6,780 km (4,213 miles), the plane can carry a total weight of 62 tons, spread on 27 pallets on the main deck and 11 pallets underfloor.
The planes Amazon will be using will be leased from Altavair, and will be operated by Hawaiian Airlines. They will be the first planes of this kind to be used by Amazon, but also the newest and the largest operated for the online retailer.
The first plane of the ten will enter the fleet in late 2023, so if you were hoping for one-day delivery before the coming Christmas in places where it’s currently not available, you’re in for a disappointment.
