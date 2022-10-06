A320neo Kicks Off Flight Tests Powered by Pratt & Whitney’s New GTF Advantage

Even the greatest new-generation airliner is nothing without the right engines. The Pratt & Whitney GTF family already built a solid reputation in the industry, and now the new GTF Advantage, currently under certification, is taking that even higher.
It’s long way to certification for aero-engines. Already counting 2,400 hours and 7,800 cycles of testing under its belt, the GTF Advantage still has many steps to take to obtain certification in 2023.
It recently hit a milestone, whit Airbus launching a flight test campaign that will have the new engine withstanding extreme temperatures and trying out high-altitude airports, while powering an A320neo aircraft.
Engineered with an innovative geared fan, the GTF Advantage brings improvements in aerodynamics and clearance control, while also running cooler, which makes it more durable. Its most talked-about benefit is the increased fuel efficiency, in line with current efforts for green commercial flights in the future.
Compared to the GTF engines currently in operation, this new version lowers fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 1%. This results in aircraft being able to operate with at least 16% fewer CO2 emissions, and 50% fewer NOx emissions.
And that’s not all. The GTF Advantage lower noise levels also, and it enables a longer range and a higher payload. This is good news for future airliners such as the A321XLR, aiming to operate on new, longer routes. That’s possible due to improvements in take-off thrust of 4% at sea level and up to 8% at high altitude.
Earlier this year, Pratt & Whitney also successfully tested its new engine on 100% SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) and is ready to run on a 50% blend with conventional kerosene, according to current aviation regulations.
With flight tests continuing throughout the first half of next year, the GTF Advantage engine is set to officially enter service by 2024.
