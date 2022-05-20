Envoy IV Is RAF’s Latest Addition, a Modern Aircraft for Royal Transportation

The No 32 (the Royal) Squadron is the contemporary version of the King’s Flight. A new aircraft, officially named Envoy IV, is ready to take over the prestigious tasks of this Squadron, after the BAE146 were withdrawn.
Earlier this year, the reputable French manufacturer Dassault Aviation confirmed that it had won against several other competitors, with the Falcon 900LX being selected by UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) to replace the BAE146. These business jets will be used for VIP transportation, including members of the Royal family, plus defense and government officials in top-level positions.
The two new Dassault 900LX aircraft were officially named Envoy IV, in honor of the Squadron’s historic role in defense diplomacy. Envoy III was the original Envoy aircraft that served with RAF, a twin-engine light transport air vehicle that operated between and during World War II.
The BAE146 fulfilled this pioneering communications role for decades. After being withdrawn from service in March, this year, one of the historic aircraft was donated to the South Wales Aviation Museum (SWAM) at St Athan. Its flying days are over, but it will still be admired as part of RAF’s heritage for years to come.
In the meantime, the Envoy IV aircraft are gearing up to start a new chapter in RAF service. “The fleet – and those who make it fly - play a key role in the future of UK Defence, moving quickly to build and strengthen partnerships, relationships and influence across the globe," said Air Vice-Marshall Simon Edwards, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff. It will initially operate under a contract with Centreline AV, and upgraded to full military capability by 2024.
The Dassault 900LX was chosen for flying faster, further, and more sustainably than the previous aircraft. It can cover 4,750 nautical miles (5,466 miles/8,800 km), boasting a maximum speed of Mach .84, while burning less fuel than its competitors. Also, its highly-refined cabin can be considered an excellent starting point for the future cabin design that’s fit for Royalty.
The two new Dassault 900LX aircraft were officially named Envoy IV, in honor of the Squadron’s historic role in defense diplomacy. Envoy III was the original Envoy aircraft that served with RAF, a twin-engine light transport air vehicle that operated between and during World War II.
The BAE146 fulfilled this pioneering communications role for decades. After being withdrawn from service in March, this year, one of the historic aircraft was donated to the South Wales Aviation Museum (SWAM) at St Athan. Its flying days are over, but it will still be admired as part of RAF’s heritage for years to come.
In the meantime, the Envoy IV aircraft are gearing up to start a new chapter in RAF service. “The fleet – and those who make it fly - play a key role in the future of UK Defence, moving quickly to build and strengthen partnerships, relationships and influence across the globe," said Air Vice-Marshall Simon Edwards, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff. It will initially operate under a contract with Centreline AV, and upgraded to full military capability by 2024.
The Dassault 900LX was chosen for flying faster, further, and more sustainably than the previous aircraft. It can cover 4,750 nautical miles (5,466 miles/8,800 km), boasting a maximum speed of Mach .84, while burning less fuel than its competitors. Also, its highly-refined cabin can be considered an excellent starting point for the future cabin design that’s fit for Royalty.