The Incredible Falcon 6X Luxury Jet Gears Up for a 150-Hour Campaign Around the World

Dassault’s entire Falcon range showcases the best of French aviation when it comes to top-level business jets. The fierce Falcon 6X is ready to take over the world of luxury private flying by storm, but prior to that it will show what it can do during an extensive testing campaign.
It can travel for 5,500 nautical miles (6,330 miles/10,186 km) without stops. It can reach a speed of Mach 0.9 (690.5 mph/1,110 kph). It boasts a larger cabin cross-section than any other purpose-built business jet. This is the new Falcon 6X.
For the past months, it has demonstrated its abilities during challenging trials, including high-elevation tests, cold-soak tests, and maximum speed tests. Three test aircraft have now accumulated more than 850 hours of flight time.
But it’s not over. Natural icing tests and contaminated runway tests are still to follow. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) flight evaluation process began, and obtaining the certification is no easy task. The fourth Falcon 6X (which is also the first production unit) will kick off a one-month tour, with stops across Europe, between North and South America, in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
This 150-hour campaign is not meant for the Falcon 6X to just show off its impressive looks. The Dassault team travelling with it will test no less than 250 evaluation points. For example, the Falcon 6X will have to perform long night flights, high-speed long runs, or multiple (up to seven) short segments during the course of one day. Engineers and interior specialists will be joining the pilots and flight attendants for this challenging flight campaign with 40 stops.
The campaign will be kicked off next month, prior to launching the first customer deliveries. In the meantime, the fifth Falcon 6X is undergoing finishing work at the Dassault completion facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, with a sixth one on its way.
