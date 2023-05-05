United Marks Sustainable Fuel Milestone at San Francisco Airport

The journey to 100% green flights is slow and tedious. Still, United Airlines, the largest airline in the world, continues to walk on this pioneering path. It supports zero-emission flights through various means, including the support of electric air taxis and hydrogen propulsion systems, but these solutions lay somewhere in the distant future. On the other hand, SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) is the most reliable solution that can be used right now, with immediate benefits.

7 photos Photo: United Airlines