United Takes Another Big Step Towards SAF-Powered Green Flights

United is backing a Canadian company that will use carbon capture technology for the production of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), as another way of eventually reaching its zero-GHG emissions goal by 2050.
One of the largest airlines in the world, United is also at the top when it comes to sustainable fuel. It claims to have invested in SAF production more than any other airline in the world. Two years ago, it signed what is still considered the biggest SAF purchase agreement in aviation history. Its partner for that project is Alder Fuels, who has committed to delivering 1.5 billion gallons of SAF over the course of 20 years.
United’s latest SAF-related investment focuses on carbon capture. This technology is primarily intended to reduce CO2 levels in the atmosphere, by literally removing it from the air and then safely storing it underground. But it can be doubly beneficial if the captured carbon is used for producing alternative fuel, instead of simply being stored.
United is actually supporting two different companies that will work together on this project. Svante is developing an innovative carbon capture technology, while Dimensional Energy specializes in CO2-to-jet fuel production.
Svante will produce commercial-scale filters at its facility in Vancouver. Also known as “absorbent beds,” these filters have the capacity to grab up to 95% of the CO2 emissions at industrial sites. Then, the carbon can be concentrated and further used for the production of SAF (and other products).
The Canadian startup’s vision is to help set up multiple large-scale facilities for carbon capture, capable of eliminating millions of tons of CO2 from the air, each year.
United is backing this with a $5 million investment, and it has previously invested in the Dimensional Energy company as well. The goal is to support large-scale SAF production in the future, and carbon capture is one of the means of getting there. This also speaks to the versatility of SAF as an alternative fuel. It can be obtained from all kinds of sources, including agricultural waste, forest waste, household trash. Compressed CO2 is just one of the many potential sources for the sustainable production of green jet fuel.
This investment is part of the airline’s recent Sustainable Flight Fund, through which United and other industry partners can actively support startups that are advancing SAF technology and production.
But although SAF is getting the largest piece of the pie in terms of money, because it’s considered the best solution right now for green flights, United is also eyeing other paths towards decarbonizing aviation.
It has also agreed to purchase 50 hydrogen powertrains developed by ZeroAvia, and it’s gearing up for the launch of the first official air taxi route in America, for its Midnight eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing).
