United Airlines to Launch America’s First Air Taxi Route, in the New York Area

Next week, Archer will unveil the Midnight eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing). United Airlines purchased 100 of these air taxis, and has now announced the first planned route on which they will operate. The two partners are gearing up to write history, with the first commercial electric air taxi route in the U.S.
Soon enough, a trip from Downtown Manhattan to the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) could take less than 10 minutes, instead of more than an hour. That’s the difference between taking an air taxi instead of a car. This is the first route that’s officially announced in the eVTOL industry.
The two points of this route are EWR, United Airlines’ hub, and the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, located above Battery Park, on Pier 6. These will become the first takeoff and landing sites for Midnight, the fully-electric, silent air taxi developed by Archer and operated by United.
This is just the starting point for a future UAM (urban air mobility) network in the New York Metropolitan area. The network will include what United calls “trunk routes,” or primary flight paths, and “branch routes,” which will extend to the surrounding communities. The goal is to provide commute services for people in the entire Manhattan with its neighboring boroughs, as well as New Jersey.
The New York to Newark route is set to “drastically reduce the travel time and produce a fraction of the sound emitted by helicopters,” according to Michael Leskinen, President of United Airlines Ventures.
At the moment, it’s still a work in progress, with United and Archer working closely with officials in both New York and New Jersey. The first phase of the planned UAM network should be ready to launch by 2025.
The Midnight eVTOL, which will be officially unveiled on November 16, it a four-seat air taxi boasting a 150 mph (241 kph) speed and a 10-minute charging turnaround.
