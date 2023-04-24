Airbus Helicopters at the Forefront of SAF Technology in Europe

Even though eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) claim to bring essential advantages compared to traditional helicopters, it's most likely that these air vehicles will co-exist for a long time. Helicopters remain unrivaled in specific domains such as search-and-rescue (SAR) missions and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). In the long run, using sustainable fuel will also make them more sustainable and eco-friendlier.

6 photos Photo: Airbus