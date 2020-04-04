This Is How Tesla’s New Dashcam Viewer Is Going to Work

One of the new features coming to Tesla owners in the next software updates is Dashcam Viewer, a new tool that allows them to view footage recorded by the on-board cameras right inside the car.
If you’re a Tesla driver, you certainly know how big this news is, especially as the Dashcam Viewer has long been one of the most requested features for new software updates.
And while Tesla itself remains completely tight-lipped on this new addition to its feature arsenal, leaks happening online provide us with a closer look at how everything is going to work once the update goes live.
Twitter user @greentheonly has posted a live demo of the new Dashcam Viewer, confirming that you can view videos recorded by all four cameras in real time and choose which one to run in full screen. This way you get a pretty good perspective over what happened at any point during the recording, and you can easily toggle from one camera to another with just a tap.
“When parked you press the camera icon to select the player. You get to select from list of sentry, dashcam or both. I suspect this is limited to MCU2/model3 but have no mcu1 to test,” the Twitter user further explains.
The feature is still in beta development stage at this point, so there’s still no official announcement regarding the Dashcam Viewer. However, it’s believed the software update is scheduled to go live in a week or two, at which point everybody should be able to use the new feature in the cars.
In the meantime, Elon Musk says another important feature is in the works, with a planned release in the United States in just a few weeks.
“Hoping to roll out traffic lights & stops to wide US release in a few weeks & probably WW release in Q3 (so many variations in each country!). Very important to make sure this is done right,” he said.
As far as Europe is concerned, Musk says that only “some progress” has been made for this feature.
Tesla did a great job on the video browser for the sentry/dashcam clips. Really like the UI. You get to see all 4 recorded cams in real time and select which one is maximized. pic.twitter.com/sdzDThaodV— green (@greentheonly) April 4, 2020