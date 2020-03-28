Tesla Model Y Gets Crossover Design "Fix" Rendering

SUV

EV

It's probably for the best that Tesla didn't install falcon doors like on the bigger Model X crossover. However, the proportions remain the same and they aren't anything like those of a traditional. This egg-like shape is very efficient but doesn't bring any of that ruggedness you usually associate with a 4x4.Compared to the sleek and sporty Model 3, the Y has almost the same wheelbase but adds over seven inches to the overall height. It's a shame that the last letter in S3XY is the least exciting.If Tesla called it a minivan, that would have been fine. But purely as a styling project, the Model Y feels like a failure compared to the crazy Cybertruck. Digital artist TheSketchMonkey tried to capture some of that mad attitude to shape language, bottle it and spray it all over the crossoverHe says that the simplest way to "fix" the Model Y is to raise the nose a little bit. That has the double effect of making it more SUV-like and less like an electric car with no engine at the front. It's pretty clear that most crossover buyers aren't interested in hitting the trails or getting their paint scratched, but want the confidence of being able to do all that.To make the Tesla look more like a traditional crossover, the artist lifts the body by the bootstraps, changes a few lines at the front and slightly increases the amount of body cladding. The wrap-around headlights are also a nice feature.