Subaru Owners Hitting a New Critical Error on Android Auto

A number of unlucky Subaru drivers are now struggling with a new error on Android Auto that makes it impossible to use the app regardless of phone, car model, or cable used for the connection. 8 photos



The error instructs users to check the vehicle settings and the Android device, indicating that there’s an issue with the GPS signal or with the system clock.



Of course, the weird error message can’t be fixed with the typical workarounds, and some say that everything’s working correctly with just one cable. Others explain that the problem still occurs regardless of cable.



“Driving a 2020 Legacy with Samsung Note 8. This just started happening. 3 times on my 25 minute drive to work. This is quite aggravating,” one user explains.



Someone says they took the car to the dealership but not even they knew how to fix the problem, as it’s not yet clear if the problem resides in Android Auto or Subaru’s own software.



“I am having the same issue and have a 2020 Subaru Outback as well. I've tried 4 different types of cords and always get the same "launching error" message after about 3-4 minutes of using android auto. Very frustrating. Brought it to the dealership and they were at a loss,” they explain.



