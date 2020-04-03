Tesla’s Next Software Update Will Include the Most Requested Feature Ever

The next Tesla software update is expected to bring what’s likely one of the most requested features ever: a so-called Dashcam Viewer that allows owners to view Dashcam clips or Sentry Mode events right on the on-board screen.
Right now, anyone who wants to watch the videos saved by Tesla’s cameras need to turn to a computer, which makes little sense given the large screen that’s already installed in the car.
But Tesla has apparently received the feedback owners have been sending for so long, so if this tweet is anything to go by, there’s a good chance the next software update will allow us to view all recordings without leaving the car.
Twitter user Eshak Mir claims he’s been provided with an early version of this software update, and among others, this one also includes the Dashcam Viewer.
“Watch saved Dashcam clips or Sentry Mode events directly fro the touchscreen with Dashcam Viewer,” Tesla explains in what seem to be the release notes of the next software update.
Of course, the car needs to be in park mode when the Dashcam Viewer launches, otherwise the system will just continue to save a clip.
“To view saved clips and events stored on your USB drive, tap the Menu icon in the upper left corner of the viewer. Each video is organized by location, date, and thumbnail for easy access,” Tesla further explains a description of the new tool.
So there you go, Tesla has heard all the prayers and the next software update is finally supposed to make it possible to view recordings right inside the car.
As for when this highly-anticipated update is supposed to go live, that’s still something that’s a little bit uncertain. The aforementioned source claims Tesla could release the update to all cars in a week or two, but given the coronavirus outbreak that could impact the launch, it’s better not to hold your breath for this.
