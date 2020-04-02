Tesla "Electric Eel" Looks Like a Le Mans Hypercar Class Racer

After all, we're talking about an upcoming tier that will replace the LMP1 top class starting from next year. And the best part of the change comes from the fact that participating carmakers will also have to introduce road-going versions of the motorsport gladiators, a return of the homologation specials.
Sure, the racer shown here might look like an autonomous machine, but a simple glass structure in the upper side of the vehicle can change that.
As for its road-going sibling, this reminds us of the styling cues we've seen on the Aston Martin Valkyrie or its Valhalla little brother. However, this is mostly owed to the fact that all three make use of negative space in their effort to manipulate the airflow.
Besides, as Jeroen Claus, the digital artist responsible for the work, explains on social media, the motorsport model was created back in 2017, when none of the Gaydon models were born, with the Nissan GT-R LM Nismo being cited as an inspiration source. However, the road-going model was rendered last summer.
Since Tesla's current models have a hard time coping with prolonged performance driving, how could the rendered models deal with endurance racing? Well, as mentioned in the intro, we're looking at a proposal for the not-so-near future. So while the current advances in battery technology only bring an annual improvement of 2-3%, such vehicles could rely on serious updates, such as solid-state batteries.
