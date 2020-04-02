Tesla "Electric Eel" Looks Like a Le Mans Hypercar Class Racer

View this post on Instagram

Side by side. My vision for Olympus was to make it the road going version of the Tesla LMPE racer we did for #Michelin Design Challenge 2017 . LMPE had a similar aero approach to the Valkyrie, where air is guided through and underneath, but the original inspiration came from the Nissan GT-R LM NISMO as the Aston simply wasn’t revealed yet . #cardesign #cardesignworld #carlifestyle #cardesigncommunity #automotive #design #automotivedesign #tesla #valkyrie #keyshot #solidworks #hypercar #supercar #lemans #godzilla #gojira #olympus #bowie

