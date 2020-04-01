How One American Brought the Harley-Davidson World Record Home Where It Belongs

General Motors Pushes Back Chevrolet Bolt Refresh, All-New EVs Are On Schedule

Towards the beginning of March 2020, General Motors revealed the Ultium battery and a flexible platform aimed at rapidly growing the automaker’s EV portfolio all across the world. Well, the coronavirus pandemic has already affected one of the automaker’s electric vehicles, namely the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt. 26 photos



There are no particular differences between the two Bolts under the skin if you ignore the three-inch longer wheelbase and larger trunk capacity. The crossover-like aesthetics are complemented with hardware from the 2022 Bolt, including Level 2 charging and an 11- kW inverter. Also worthy of mentioning, the Bolt EUV will get the Super Cruise Level 2 autonomous driving technology from the Cadillac brand. Originally planned to launch by the end of 2020 for the 2021 model year, the subcompact hatchback has been pushed back to 2021 as a 2022 model. “The exact timing will be provided closer to launch,” and on the upside, “the Cadillac Lyriq luxury SUV will be revealed in the near future” according to The Big G.If you were wondering what in the name of all things automotive is a Lyriq and why Cadillac can’t spell Lyric properly, I am afraid I can answer only one of those two questions. General Motors confirmed the BEV3 platform for electric vehicles quite some time ago, a modular design that can support rear-, front-, and all-wheel-drive applications. Back in January 2019, the automaker has also confirmed that Cadillac will be the first brand within General Motors to get the BEV3.The Lyriq will look pretty much like the concept from a year ago, a three-row crossover. Cadillac also believes in the good ol’ sedan even though utility vehicles reign supreme these days, hence the following statement: “a variety of body styles can be spun off this architecture,” referring to the Battery Electric Vehicle 3 Elsewhere in the group, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t affected – at least not yet – the development and launches of the GMC Hummer, Cruise Origin, and the Ultium battery program. The Bolt EUV is also on schedule, and just like the Bolt subcompact hatchback, it will be offered with front-wheel drive alone.There are no particular differences between the two Bolts under the skin if you ignore the three-inch longer wheelbase and larger trunk capacity. The crossover-like aesthetics are complemented with hardware from the 2022 Bolt, including Level 2 charging and an 11-inverter. Also worthy of mentioning, the Bolt EUV will get the Super Cruise Level 2 autonomous driving technology from the Cadillac brand.

