This Impeccable 1989 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy Will Make You Go Weak at the Knees

We’ve said it before, and we will say it again; horsepower doesn’t make or break a motorcycle. 22 photos



In the paragraphs that follow, we’ll have a look at a 1989 model with approximately 14,400 miles (23,200 km) on the counter, featuring overhauled brakes, SuperTrapp plumbing and Continental tires with 2018 date codes. The bike’s Keihin carburetor was refurbished under current ownership, while its spark plug, air filter and battery have been replaced with modern hardware.



Furthermore, you will also find a fresh fuel petcock, new side cover gaskets and an aftermarket rear sprocket, all of which were installed within the last couple of years. This immaculate GB500 is currently up for grabs on



At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at a generous 7,500 bones, and we’re inclined to think that it may just go past eight grand before the auctioning deadline is reached. In case you’re not familiar with the Tourist Trophy’s main specifications, we’ll be taking a minute to bring you up to speed.



The ‘89 MY



Suspension duties are taken good care of by telescopic forks up north and dual shock absorbers on the other end. The front wheel sports a single brake disc and a twin-piston caliper, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a traditional drum module. Lastly, the whole ordeal weighs in at 359 pounds (163 kg) dry. If you ask me, the GB500 Tourist Trophy is among the best-looking production cafe racers of all time, period. Honda ’s stunner draws inspiration from the machines competing at the gnarly Isle of Man TT race, and those who had a chance to ride it seem to really appreciate its nimble handling.In the paragraphs that follow, we’ll have a look at a 1989 model with approximately 14,400 miles (23,200 km) on the counter, featuring overhauled brakes, SuperTrapp plumbing and Continental tires with 2018 date codes. The bike’s Keihin carburetor was refurbished under current ownership, while its spark plug, air filter and battery have been replaced with modern hardware.Furthermore, you will also find a fresh fuel petcock, new side cover gaskets and an aftermarket rear sprocket, all of which were installed within the last couple of years. This immaculate GB500 is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer , where it’ll be listed at no reserve until December 15.At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at a generous 7,500 bones, and we’re inclined to think that it may just go past eight grand before the auctioning deadline is reached. In case you’re not familiar with the Tourist Trophy’s main specifications, we’ll be taking a minute to bring you up to speed.The ‘89 MY GB500 comes equipped with a four-stroke 498cc single-cylinder mill, which is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch and a five-speed transmission. By delivering up to 38 hp and 26 pound-feet (35 Nm) of torque, the air-cooled engine allows Honda’s fiend to hit a top speed of 103 mph (166 kph).Suspension duties are taken good care of by telescopic forks up north and dual shock absorbers on the other end. The front wheel sports a single brake disc and a twin-piston caliper, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a traditional drum module. Lastly, the whole ordeal weighs in at 359 pounds (163 kg) dry.

