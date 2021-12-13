Honda Acheives Breakthrough in Nanomaterials, It's Like VTEC for Quantum Electronics

5 Three Future Safety Technologies That Could Change Driving as We Know it

Honda's American Research Institute, a separate division from the Japanese automaker , but one that would not have existed without the success of the vehicle manufacturer, has announced a breakthrough in the field of nanotechnology. If our understanding is correct, this is the equivalent of VTEC for quantum electronics. 37 photos



With the new tech, scientists can now control the width of those two-dimensional materials that are made of a single or double layer of atoms. These ultra-narrow materials that result from the innovative technology developed by the Honda Research Institute are so small that their width is measured at a sub-10 nanometer scale.



For easier comprehension, human hair is about 80,000 to 100,000 nanometers wide. The materials that Honda's Research Institute has managed to obtain are 10 nanometers wide. As theoretical scales go, this is between molecules and atoms, but the tech we are referring to is closer to atoms in size than it is to molecules.



Once scientists can control the width of the synthesized nanomaterials that are made at an atomic scale, as Honda Research Institute has done, these can be employed in various fields. As Honda explains, using nickel nanoparticles led to the ability to control the width of molybdenum disulfide, a two-dimensional material.



Thanks to the new method, the resulting material will offer superior quantum electron transport at temperatures that are 15 times higher than those that are achieved using conventional methods. The Honda Research Institute claims that the new tech paves the way for more energy-efficient



Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows the Honda e:N Concept vehicles. They are not otherwise linked to the new technology developed by the company that founded the Honda Research Institute USA. For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows the Honda e:N Concept vehicles. They are not otherwise linked to the new technology developed by the company that founded the Honda Research Institute USA.

